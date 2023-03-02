Agnes Le Blanc Montgomery, 93, Topeka, Kansas, passed away peacefully in the presence of family on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Agnes was born on October 6, 1929, in St. Marys, Kansas, the daughter of William and Lucille Longtin Le Blanc. She was a 1951 graduate of St. Francis School of Nursing and worked for Urology Associates of Topeka, P.A. Agnes married William D. Montgomery on July 31, 1954, at Holy Name Church. He preceded her in death on May 7, 2012.