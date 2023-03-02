Agnes Le Blanc Montgomery, 93, Topeka, Kansas, passed away peacefully in the presence of family on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
Agnes was born on October 6, 1929, in St. Marys, Kansas, the daughter of William and Lucille Longtin Le Blanc. She was a 1951 graduate of St. Francis School of Nursing and worked for Urology Associates of Topeka, P.A. Agnes married William D. Montgomery on July 31, 1954, at Holy Name Church. He preceded her in death on May 7, 2012.
Agnes enjoyed spending time with her family, especially attending grandchildren’s events, reunions at the Le Blanc farm, card games with family and her bridge group.
Agnes is survived by her children, Mike Montgomery, Kelly Montgomery (Karen), Karen M. Montgomery, WD Montgomery, all of Topeka, Lorie Braud (Bert) of Kansas City, Missouri, and Kathy Herl (Paul) of Sabetha, Kansas; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Le Blanc of Topeka; sister-in-law, Nadine Le Blanc of St. Marys; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Lila Frommelt (Leo), Theresa Simons (Joseph), Reva Wheeler (John), and Rita Jones (Dick), and brothers, Francis “Mick” Le Blanc (Barb), William Le Blanc, and Lawrence Le Blanc.
Visitation and Rosary were on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, March 6, 2023, at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 SW 17th Street, Topeka KS 66604. Burial was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys, Kansas. Mass is available to view on the funeral home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care Hospice, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka KS 66606. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
