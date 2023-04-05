Mumaw

Mumaw

Abbott Kole Mumaw, age 17, was born January 12, 2006, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of TJ Mumaw and Megan Ten Eyck. A dirt bike accident claimed Abbott's life on March 31, 2023.

Abbott spent much of his early childhood exploring the outdoors at his home in McFarland, Kansas at the farm that was once his great-grandparents'. He attended USD 329 schools until his family moved to Wamego, KS where he was a junior at Wamego High School. Abbott was an adventurer who loved riding his dirt bike. He had dreams of one day owning an old square body pickup truck, a passion that he and his dad shared. Abbott also had a love for music, especially Bob Seger. Abbott and his sister loved riding in the car with Mom, jamming out to their favorite music. Abbott will be remembered as a fiercely stubborn, kind-hearted young man with a head full of beautiful curls, and a smile that could light up a room.