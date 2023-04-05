Abbott Kole Mumaw, age 17, was born January 12, 2006, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of TJ Mumaw and Megan Ten Eyck. A dirt bike accident claimed Abbott's life on March 31, 2023.
Abbott spent much of his early childhood exploring the outdoors at his home in McFarland, Kansas at the farm that was once his great-grandparents'. He attended USD 329 schools until his family moved to Wamego, KS where he was a junior at Wamego High School. Abbott was an adventurer who loved riding his dirt bike. He had dreams of one day owning an old square body pickup truck, a passion that he and his dad shared. Abbott also had a love for music, especially Bob Seger. Abbott and his sister loved riding in the car with Mom, jamming out to their favorite music. Abbott will be remembered as a fiercely stubborn, kind-hearted young man with a head full of beautiful curls, and a smile that could light up a room.
Abbott was surrounded by so many people that loved him. He is survived by his parents Megan TenEyck (Mark Miller), and TJ Mumaw (Nicole Thomas). Other survivors include a brother Isaac Mumaw (Randi Murphy), a sister Morgan Mumaw, and a bonus sister McKinley Miller. He is also survived by maternal grandparents Bruce and Mary Berroth, and paternal grandparents Kip and Laura Mumaw. Abbott had many loving aunts and uncles including Stephanie (Rick) Alexander, Nick (Taryn Wilkins) Berroth, Kristin Berroth, Hannah (Brayden) Miller, Carlie (Kyle) Sommer, and Timmy (Karen) Mumaw. Abbott is also survived by his cousins including Nora, Addi, Annie, Izzy, Sadie, Kynlee, Clay, & Lenny. Other survivors include his extended family, friends, and a phenomenal group of educators who have impacted him throughout the years.
Abbott was preceded in death by his sister, Ava Reanne Mumaw.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. Abbott will lie in-state beginning at 3:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Peace United Church of Christ, 401 Grand Ave, Alma, KS at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Julia Gaughan and Pastor John Austin officiating, with Burial following at the Peace United Church of Christ Cemetery in Alma, KS. A memorial fund is pending and will be announced. Memorials are suggested to the Abbott Kole Mumaw Memorial Fund which has been established at the Bank of the Flint Hills. Donations can be made at any of their 8 locations to help the family with funeral and unexpected expenses. There is also a Venmo account set up for those who wish to donate using that convenience at @Abbott-Mumaw.
