Pottawatomie County is one of the hosts for an upcoming four-part extension workshop for women in agriculture will focus on the basics of land management, leasing and conservation for landlords and tenants.

“The Power of Negotiation and Communication: Land Leasing Strategies for Midwestern Ag Women” program will be a four-part series, held in Manhattan for agricultural women from Pottawatomie, Riley, Wabaunsee and Geary and Marshall counties.