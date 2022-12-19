Pottawatomie County is one of the hosts for an upcoming four-part extension workshop for women in agriculture will focus on the basics of land management, leasing and conservation for landlords and tenants.
“The Power of Negotiation and Communication: Land Leasing Strategies for Midwestern Ag Women” program will be a four-part series, held in Manhattan for agricultural women from Pottawatomie, Riley, Wabaunsee and Geary and Marshall counties.
The program is a collaboration between extension women in Agriculture programs at Purdue University, Kansas State University, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
According to Department of Agriculture census data from 2017, there are more than 90,000 women producers and over 51,000 female landlords in the three states.
“Women represent an important and growing demographic in agricultural land management and this workshop series will teach essential management information while providing participants the chance to ask questions, connect with each other and share their experiences,” said Robin Reid, Extension Farm Economist with K-State Research and Extension.
Each state will host several workshop sites with local extension personnel. Keynote speakers will be simulcast to each location and each site will provide additional speakers and hands-on activities.
Reid said the program’s structure is intended to strengthen networks of women in rural areas, which can provide opportunities for building trust and sharing information. “Connections are so important to women farmers,” she said. “We have seen the benefits that come from knowing your peers, having a place to share difficulties and mitigate the isolation that so many of us in agriculture often feel.”
The workshops seek to help participants increase their awareness of local land values and cash rental rates and the factors that influence them. They will also cover the importance of having a written lease and the items that should be included in it to ensure an equitable agreement for all parties. Participants will learn negotiation strategies as well as best practices to improve relationships between landlords and tenants.
Conservation programs will also be covered, so that participants will have a greater understanding of compliance requirements and increase their awareness of voluntary conservation programs that are available to them.
Workshops will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 18, Jan. 25, Feb. 1, and Feb. 8 at the Riley County Public Works building, 6215 Tuttle Creek Blvd., Manhattan. They include dinner each night and participants should plan to attend each session. A virtual option is available, although in-person attendance is highly encouraged to better network with other attendees and interact with speakers.
Registration is required by Jan. 13 and may be completed at www.agmanager.info/events under the program “The Power of Negotiation and Communication: Land Leasing Strategies for Midwestern Ag Women.”
Although women in agriculture are the targeted audience, men are welcome to participate, too. For questions or additional information, please contact Shannon Blocker, Pottawatomie County Extension Agent, at 785-457-3319 or sblocker@ksu.edu.
