USD 321 needed to make repairs at Rossville High School on account of wind damage from the recent storm, Superintendent Kerry Lacock informed the board at Monday’s meeting.

Some aluminum benches by the sports field were blown away and mangled. The school received a bid for $3,000 to replace them. The school also needed to replace two patches of turf, which were torn up when the benches fell. It cost $450 to fix the turf. They may also need to replace the bent poles as well. The bid came back at $1,600 for the poles.