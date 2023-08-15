USD 321 needed to make repairs at Rossville High School on account of wind damage from the recent storm, Superintendent Kerry Lacock informed the board at Monday’s meeting.
Some aluminum benches by the sports field were blown away and mangled. The school received a bid for $3,000 to replace them. The school also needed to replace two patches of turf, which were torn up when the benches fell. It cost $450 to fix the turf. They may also need to replace the bent poles as well. The bid came back at $1,600 for the poles.
In other facilities issues, Lacock announced he will have an Aug. 24 construction meeting with the architect at Rossville High School.
New carpet is being installed at St. Marys Grade School as well as in the conference room at Rossville High, in time for the start of classes.
Board member Michael Lett asked if lights can be installed around the track on St. Marys High School, for safety concerns. At the moment, the school district has no bids for those.
Enrollment
Lacock had predicted an enrollment of 1,075 students for this year. The actual headcount is currently at 1,060.
Board President Kim Gillum praised the hard work of staff and noted how well the schools look in preparation for the new academic year. Gillum is pleased with the well-qualified new teachers who will begin this year.
“I can’t remember the last time I’ve been this excited. Things are good,” said Lacock. While the beginnings of previous academic years had been filled with worries about what could potentially go wrong, according to the superintendent, the outlook going into the 2023-2024 school year is one of improvement and growth.
The board reviewed and approved the reopening plan, making sure it meets all of the requirements because they are using Esser III funds. The school district is not making any changes to the plan this year.
‘Walk through’ tool
Lacock showed the board a new e-walk through tool from Greenbush, showing a sample of the forms created for St. Marys Grade School.
This tool records data about the teachers and their classroom management in order to evaluate effectiveness of lessons and maintain a safe class environment. The superintendent anticipates 20 walk-throughs a year, about five per teacher. Each teacher will be consulted once per quarter.
Transportation
USD 321’s school buses are up and running. The security cameras have been installed. The radios are still not in and won’t be until the end of this week. However, the repeater has been installed on the water tower.
“We are in a better position than we have ever been before in knowing who’s going to be on every route. Our routes are ready to go,” Lacock said.
