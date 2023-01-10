The USD 323 School Board opened its Jan. 9 regular meeting by organizing the board for the calendar year 2023. The board voted to approve Jodie Wick as board president, and Dan Moser Vice President.
Rock Creek High School
Rock Creek High School principal Eric Koppes informed the board that he has seen some struggles in high school attendance this year, and stated failing grades were more prevalent first semester than he can remember. He said that the trend is being seen across the state but wasn’t sure what to attribute it to.
Koppes also welcomed eight new student teachers who started at Rock Creek this semester from Kansas State University.
Twenty-seven Rock Creek seniors have taken the early exit project option this year. This is slightly down from previous years, but Koppes was glad to see these students take advantage of the opportunity.
Activities Director Darwyn Thomlinson highlighted the debate program led by Keith Miller, which will be sending five solo students and four two-speaker teams to the state competition this weekend.
Thomlinson also praised the music program who had their concert recently.
The Scholars Bowl team is currently 24-7 and has won several competitions. Regionals will be held in Pratt this year.
The Dance Club is planning a co-performance with the Wamego Dazzlers when the two schools face off in basketball later this month.
Both girls and boys wrestling programs are doing well, with both teams placing 9th at the Burlington Tournament. Both teams also won the sportsmanship award at the tournament.
A water main break at Rock Creek caused damage to the new gym, and games have been moved to the old gym while repairs are taking place.
Rock Creek Middle School
Principal Rachel Buessing announced that she will gain four new students this semester. She also noted some staffing struggles, including being down para-educators.
Buessing celebrated Susan Crauer, 7th grade science teacher, who recently renewed her National Board Certification. Crauer is currently in her 29th year in education. Additionally, Anne Kenworthy—English Language Arts Teacher—was named a Horizon Award winner. She is one of only four secondary teachers to win the award from this region.
Finally, Buessing congratulated Aidan Hunter who won the school spelling bee, and recognized the 6-8th grade band who has been traveling to perform at the Westy Care Home and the Manhattan Town Center Mall.
St. George Elementary
Principal Megan Umscheid pointed out how happy she was to welcome students back to school after winter break. She added that her staffing needs are currently covered.
Umscheid went on to praise the 4th grade student council representatives for their thoughtfulness and hard work. She also acknowledged her school’s spelling bee participants, and how hard it is to stand up on the stage with a microphone to put your academic skills on display.
Westmoreland Elementary
Scott Harshbarger, principal at Westmoreland Elementary, congratulated Noah Plummer, the winner of his school’s spelling bee.
Harshbarger also is welcoming three Kansas State University student teachers to his building. According to Harshbarger, the student teachers are familiar with the students as they did some previous course work at the building.
