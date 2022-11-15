Want to see a new Raider sport or activity?
Travis Graber and Brian McIntosh, activity directors of Wamego High School and Middle School respectively, presented to the USD 320 Board of Education Monday night a new procedure to streamline the process.
“There have been a couple proposals brought to the ADs, and to some of us,” said board president Cory Meyer in introducing the topic. “So the question arose, what was our process? How do we get the program to work?”
Graber said he had been approached with proposals and interests.
“We have more coming down the road,” he said. “But we couldn't really identify the district procedure. So, Coach McIntyre and I put together what we thought was a more systematic approach.”
The new approach gives a time line and considerations to add any new activity – be it sports, a club or other area of interest. The written proposal must be made to the building activities director prior to Jan. 15 for implementation during the following school year.
The person(s) making the proposal will then meet with the superintendent and present at the March Board of Education meeting. Approval must be made by the board in April to add the activity for the next year.
Considerations for adding an activity include: why its needed/desired, student involvement, current youth programs, facilities, financial considerations (long and short term), sustainability and possible conflicts.
The board members were favorably impressed with the presentation, and took it even further.
“Sustainability is important,” said board member Sheryl Wohler. “Start up costs are an interest. But, like FBLA, are they as active as they could be in competition? FFA is much more active than it has been. Is there an evaluation we should do annually, a recommendation for continued funding?”
She also pointed out the importance of activities.
“The social and emotional part (of our evaluation) requests that all students are at least in one activity,” she said. “We have to provide activities for participation. This does align with what we said was important.”
“This was a lot of great work,” Meyer said. “Thank you both, you see the writing on the wall. We'll see many ideas coming as we grow. Let's pause, get it set up right.
The board approved the policy 7-0 on a first reading.
Reading Innovation
Data collected last spring showed a significant number of students at high risk or some risk of being at below reading level.
According to Julie Schrum, WHS principal, that started a journey from a reading intervention program, to a reading imitative, starting this month.
“The teachers looked at that data and said, 'Yikes! This is not great data!',” Schrum told the board. “They said it was not OK and asked if they could do a study group over the summer. At that meeting, they asked if this was just Fast Bridge scores, or triangulates with other data. Unfortunately, it does. The ACT and state assessment scores had very similar results.”
The school carved out a block of 30 minutes, Monday through Thursday, between the first and second blocks. This year, students attending Manhattan Area Technical College courses and internships are not affected.
Students are assigned in three groups – phonics, fluency or comprehension. The phonics and fluency groups focus on more basic reading skills, while the comprehension group looks at more advanced strategies and enrichment.
Schrum said every other week, students in a fluency or phonics group will be progress monitored to see if they are ready to move up.
Rural Housing Incentive District
At the last meeting, a the board was approached to participate in a Rural Housing Incentive District for a planned subdivision north of Wamego.
An RHID is a way of bringing down the cost of a new home, by using property taxes to pay for the infrastructure. If the city approves it, the district and the county – since both receive property taxes from the area – have 30 days to veto it.
The item appeared on this meeting's agenda, but the board was not inclined to take action.
“I'm not in a hurry, unless decisions have to be made right now,” Wohler said.
Meyer said he took note of a consensus from the board, “we will stick with the procedure, that the city has to make a decision and then we'll move forward in that direction.”
Building Security
The board agreed to put a bid out for architectural services to improve building security in West Elementary, the middle school and the high school.
Audit Results
Harold Mayes, CPA with Agler & Gaeddert, presented the results of the latest audit. He reported a clean and unqualified audit with no deficiencies or weaknesses.
However, there was an error in the report, so the Mayes will correct it and send new copies next week, forcing acceptance to be tabled until the December meeting.
Recognition
The board recognized the following student and teacher achievements:
• 2023 Teachers of the Year: Kandy Williams, Elementary, Kelly Estes, Secondary.
• WHS Boys Cross Country State Champions: Brady Stegman, Harrison Cutting, Emery Wolfe, Peyton Parker, Alec Hupe, Jonny Cutting, Joey Shea; alternates, Boden Fultz, Tony Shea, Dagan Fultz.
• WHS Girls Cross Country State Team (7th): Elsie Rickstrew, Emilia Wilkerson, Taylor Umscheid, Katie Shea, Sariah Pittenger-Reed, Isabella Wilber and Molly Zachgo.
• WHS girls state doubles team (6th): Sarah Jones, Brittney Crubel.
• WMS 8th Grade Football Team – undefeated season.
• WMS 8th Grade Girls Cross Country Team – NCKL Champions.
Commented
