Although it has not been finalized, Wamego High School Principal Julie Schrum told the USD 320 Board of Education Monday she would be submitting a different schedule for the 2023-2024 school year.
The new schedule will substitute 62 minute class periods for the current block scheduling.
The working model, created by two teachers, will have six of the seven classes students take in two days in one day and still allows for seven classes.
“Right now, kids see a particular teacher five times in two weeks,” she said. “Now they will see them eight times in two weeks.”
According to Schrum, moving to shorter, more frequent class periods based on scientific research. “The research is clear,” she said. “There’s no questioning that research. It’s been done and redone. That is what drives me. Student learning.
“I also want unification within the school,” she continued, “I’m struggling with that. I want to be transparent. I don’t want to act like the teachers are all on board. They aren’t.”
Her plan had been to not release a schedule quite yet, although it has had some limited exposure.
She still wanted to get more teacher input, then take it to the students and finally the parents.
“I want to hear all those voices in the structure of a shortened class period,” she said.
Schrum said she realized it was rushed, but the process had begun even before her arrival and was researched by the (then) redesign team. Reading data in the first semester turned the school’s attention to needs in that area, so they didn’t start on the scheduling until second semester. However, she feels it’s not in the students’ best interest to wait another full year.
“What I need from you,” she told the board, “is a little bit of grace.”
The board seemed willing to provide it, but did have a couple questions.
“I really appreciate you working through this,” said Mike Billings, board president. “I think the plan you laid out was great. I want you to know I feel your frustration.”
He then asked what was the realistic time frame to see if the schedule change makes a difference.
“Data comes in tiers,” Schrum responded. “For things like unit tests, attendance, office referrals that affect our school, our kids, that will show the most impact first. But norm referencing testing takes time. A minimum of a year.
“And, it’s not just data,” she went on. “This will affect food service, transportation, many other factors. This is an alternative to a schedule which has been in place for many, many years.”
Board member Sheryl Wohler asked about the teacher and student concerns.
“From what I have heard, one (teacher concern) is the process,” Schrum responded. “They don’t feel like we have gone through the process and I didn’t gather enough of their voice and student voices prior to instituting a schedule. The second is product classes like ceramics, welding, culinary. They feel 62 minutes is not enough time to accomplish what they want to accomplish.”
The student concerns, Schrum said, were extending the day to 3:20 p.m. and worries about homework.
“I think that’s a valid concern,” she said about the homework. “It’s a discussion as a staff we need to have. But homework is a pedagogical discussion outside the master schedule.”
“The board’s requested this for along time,” Wohler said. “I understand your concern about the process, but it’s been dumped in your lap. We’re pushing you to do it and you’re stuck with it.”
Schrum concluded the schedule that went public wasn’t perfect and she has no objection with changes made to it before it goes into effect next year and after working with it in progress.
The board did not take action. Schrum plans to have the schedule placed in the handbook for approval later in the year.
Vacancy Filled
There was only one application for the Position 4 vacancy created by the resignation of Cory Meyer – Jolene Meyer. The board approved the appointment of a 6-0 vote.
On a related issue, the board also voted unanimously to appoint Billings as president and Wohler as vice-president. These appointments will remain into effect until June, when the board will elect new officers.
New Activities
The board approved 6-0 the four new activity proposals which had been presented at the March meeting – Unified Bowling at the high school and middle school girls wrestling, golf and Scholars Bowl.
Kitchen Equipment
Laura Fails, food service director, was present to discuss requested kitchen equipment replacement.
“We need to replace three dish machines – high school, Central and West,” she said. “All have been bandaided and duct taped together for some time.”
She added a milk cooler for the high school and four transportation carts were also needed.
“This will eat up all that we need to spend down from the food service funds,” she said.
The board approved the purchases for a total of $153,400 from Sunflower Restaurant Supply.
Special Ed. Employees
Deb Nauerth, director of Special Education, submitted a request for three new employees – an assistant director, board certified behavior analyst, and social worker. The social worker will be for Wamego’s elementary schools, and the other two will work throughout the cooperative.
“All of these are critical and crucial to provide support for the buildings and districts,” she said, adding the three district superintendents were unanimous in their agreement with the need.
She said she has the funds in her budget to cover the costs and the board approved the request 6-0.
Network Infrastructure
The board approved Jared Brazzle’s, director of technology, request for networking switches and wireless access points.
“Our switches and wireless were last purchases/installed during the summer before the initial one-to-one deployment (2017),” he said.
He recommended going with a five-year leasing plan for $396,574. The school’s E-rate reimbursement will lower that cost to $188,622.
Courses, Curriculum
The board approved four course/curriculum additions and changes.
• CTE course names are to be renamed to align the Kansas Department of Education’s CTE Pathway names. There will be no changes to the curriculum or associated costs.
• Approval of new curriculum for construction related classes. Through a grant, the instructor, Dan Denlinger, has acquired the National Center for Construction Education and Research training and certificate. The grant includes materials cost.
• The creation of an Advanced Algebra II with Trigonometry class. This is the final step in transitioning the integrated math classes and replaces Integrated Math IV. Material cost is $4,164.77.
• After piloting two programs, the elementary school teachers selected the Eureka Math Squared Elementary Math Curriculum.
Student Achievement
The board recognized the achievements of the WHS students who medaled at the recently held Job Olympics. Students honored were: Grace Bettencourt, Dalton Goff, Kendra Lemman, Madix Munson, Jonah Stinson, Kat Valdez and Laurie Willette.
Superintendent Report
Superintendent Rob McKim went over several legislative issues with board members including one which will make dyslexia a special education disability in Kansas, KSHSAA broadcast fees, student overnight trips, community members ability to appeal any school closing decision including for snow, and a parents rights move which would allow any parent to withdraw a child from any class with complete alternative assignments.
He also told the board the private school multiplier requested by KSHSAA and the Board of Education would probably not pass.
“It doesn’t have the votes in the legislature,” he said. “Remember 6A doesn’t want this to pass. They don’t have any private schools now. And they have lots of people in those districts.”
Commented
