Poster design Madison Tilley

The WHS theatre department is bringing early 20th century New York to Wamego in its spring play, The Matchmaker, which will open Friday, Feb. 17.

The Matchmaker was chosen mainly for its physical comedy effect. Physical comedy is timeless humor, which makes The Matchmaker just as fun to watch now as it was in its previous incarnations.