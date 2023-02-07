The WHS theatre department is bringing early 20th century New York to Wamego in its spring play, The Matchmaker, which will open Friday, Feb. 17.
The Matchmaker was chosen mainly for its physical comedy effect. Physical comedy is timeless humor, which makes The Matchmaker just as fun to watch now as it was in its previous incarnations.
It belongs to a genre of drama known as “farce,” or “farce comedy.” Farce comedies are plays or musicals in which stereotyped and often exaggerated characters face a number of highly ridiculous and improbable situations. Audience members of all ages should roar with laughter at the players antics.
The play has a long and involved history, which began back in 1835 as a one-act farce, A Day Well Spent, wound its through Austria, and ended up on Broadway in 1938 as Thornton Wilder’s The Merchant of Yonkers. Fifteen years later, Wilder reworked the play and named it The Matchmaker, which is the version known today and the one presented on the WHS stage.
The Matchmaker later inspired the musical Hello, Dolly! which was written in 1964.
Set in Yonkers in the 19th century, The Matchmaker features Dolly Gallagher Levi, a self-proclaimed “woman who arranges things,” and Horace Vandergelder, a miserly merchant who hired Dolly Levi to find him a wife.
She subsequently becomes involved in the lives of everyone else within her purview, including Vandergelder’s store clerks, his niece, an artist, and the owner of a hat shop.
WHS will offer dinner along with the play. It will be served before the Friday and Saturday night shows at 5:30. Tickets, which are $15, can be purchased from any cast or crew member or either of the directors. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, and 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19.
Cast
Horace Vandergelder, Merchant of Yonkers – Noah Gray
Mrs. Dolly Gallagher Levi – Pyper Paddock
Irene Molloy, a Milliner – Josephine Benson
Minnie Fay, Mrs. Molloy’s Assistant – Hope Jacobs
Cornelius Hackl, a Clerk in Vandergelder’s Store – Maddox Topliff
Barnaby Tucker, an Apprentice in Vandergelder’s Store – Topher Padgham
Ermengarde, Mr. Vandergelder’s niece – Karlie Hamman
Miss Flora Van Husenm, a Friend of Vandergelder’s Late Wife – Lily Moss
Healthy Forages, Healthy Beef Cattle will be the focus of an educational program sponsored by K-State Research and Extension – Pottawatomie, Riley, and Marshall Counties on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 5:30-9:00 pm, at the Westmoreland Elementary Gym, 205 S 4 th St, Westmoreland,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.