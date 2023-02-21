The Wamego High Chapter of the National Honor Society on Monday inducted 31 new members.
In addition to the students, the chapter selected Amy Flinn as the honorary member. Flinn has been in education for 28 years, 24 of them as principal of West Elementary School.
WHS Principal Julie Schrum opened the induction ceremony, telling the students, “As a parent and educator, I am a strong supporter of the National Honor Society. I believe schools need to foster growth in all areas of development, not just academics, to prepare students to be successful in their post secondary pursuits.”
She added National Honor Society does that by focusing on four core values – character, scholarship, leadership and service. “It strives to promote well rounded, civically engaged, lifelong learners,” she said. “I can’t think of a better goal.”
Chapter President Avrie Wilson welcomed the attendees.
“On behalf of the Faculty Council, our sponsors Mrs. (Suzy) Sprenkle and Mr. (Shawn) Hornung, and the Wamego Chapter of National Honor Society, I would like to welcome all of you to the 2023 Induction Ceremony,” she said. “This evening we are here to receive 21 new members. Admission into this organization is one of the greatest honors that a high school student can receive, for it stands for excellence of achievement not only in one line, but in every line of endeavor.
“Scholarship alone will not admit a student into NHS,” she continued. “Along with the scholarship, the student must show service, leadership and character. A student may make great grades and not be accepted into the NHS if he or she is not outstanding in the other traits.”
Wilson explained sophomores, juniors and seniors with a cumulative GPA of 3.2 were scholastically eligible, and those who applied were rated by the Faculty Council on their service, leadership and character.
“Those students who have received this honor are to be congratulated upon the excellence of their record thus far while in high school,” she concluded.
Wilson, along with the other chapter officers – Colin Donahue, vice-president, Addison Denney, secretary, Joey Shea, Treasurer, and Emmy Ebert, Media Coordinator, then explained a little about National Honor Society including the four cardinal principles of character, scholarship, leadership and service.
NHS defines those as follows: Character is all things that a person does, feels and thinks by which that person is judged as being good and strong; Scholarship is the kind of knowledge that a student shows;
Leadership is showing the ability to guide others; and Service is work done and duties performed for the benefit of others.
A Wamego chapter tradition is the selection of an honorary member, this year Amy Flinn, who then addresses the organization.
Flinn began her talk by turning the podium to the students.
“This is about you guys,” she said to the students. “To the parents, you have a big part of this. Grandparents, you do too. But my message tonight is truly to these amazing students before us. What an honor it is to be with you for this very special event.”
She told the group the honor was “meaningful to me for 97 reasons – that is a sum of all of you. I have had the privilege of working with you and knowing most of you and your families for many years now. To be standing in front of you tonight and watching each of you grow into young, successful adults, it’s beyond special to me and certainly brings out many emotions. Those of joy, pride and gratitude come to mind.”
Flinn didn’t speak on the traditional “hopes, dreams and passions,” instead she highlighted character as one of the most important of the qualities embodied in NHS.
“When I think of a strong character, two things come to mind that are the driving forces in my own life,” she said, “doing the right thing, no matter what, and investing in those around you by building positive, meaningful relationships. You see, I believe that people are what make this life worth living. Of course, there’s my own spirituality and personal beliefs, but if there is one common denominator that I believe we can all share, it’s the value of other humans and the relationships we build with those around us.”
Flinn said she hoped the students would learn early on how to measure success. “(In high school) I measured success by achievements, grades, awards and attention,” she said. “Now I measure my success by my impact on people.”
She also told them it was important for them to leave their imprint “in a way that others will remember you for the good you chose.
“Love those around you,” she said. “Take time to cherish the relationships that mean the most to you. Invest in your people. It’s all about those you love and where our priorities lie. You have a choice to make on how you impact others. As human beings, we get to choose how we treat others.”
She also urged them to commit to always doing what’s right.
“Regardless of how hard it may be, doing the right thing is always worth it,” she said. “Doing what is right may not feel like the easiest choice sometimes, but in the end it’s always the best choice. Knowing that you did the right thing, whether someone is watching you or not, whether it is hard or not. Whether it is what your friends want you to do. It will always be worth it in the long run because you have to live with the decisions you make. You have to look at yourself in the mirror, you have to know in your heart the decisions you made were the most ethical, best decisions you could make for others and for yourself.”
After Flinn addressed the group, the 31 students were inducted in the traditional candle lighting ceremony.
The new members of the WHS Chapter of National Honor Society are: Richard Andras, Baylyn Beets, Nora Bosse, Eugenio Carlone Dami, Piper Clark, Adelynn Couchman, Mason Flerlage, Alexa Fulmer, Kyra Grant, Gemma Hovind, Luke Isch, Anthony Kagdis, Ann McMindes, Kalli Miles, Eli Paddock, Ava Peterson, Jace Phillips, Sariah Pittenger-Reed, Shaylee Raub, Kylee Rice, Alison Ross, Anthony Shea, Maddox Topliff, Marissa Uhrich, Taylor Umscheid, Landry Wagner, Ryan Waugh, Talon White, Isabella Wilber, Emilia Wilkerson and Molly Zachgo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.