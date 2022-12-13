The Westmoreland City Council spent a portion of its Dec. 8 regular meeting discussing involvement in the Flint Hills Regional Council.
FHRC is “a non-profit, voluntary service association of local Kansas governments designed to provide services of mutual benefit to the region with the goal of enhancing economic vitality and improving quality of life throughout the Flint Hills,” according to its website.
The Westy Council has struggled historically to find a council member willing to serve as city’s representative at FHRC meetings. Westmoreland resident Michelle Campbell has been attending the meetings for some time, and in recent months the idea was floated that she could become the Westy rep.
That plan fell short when FHRC vetoed the move, citing their by-laws which prohibit non-elected citizens from serving as a representative. Campbell questioned the FHRC as to why a resident of a town – if elected by the Council – couldn’t serve as representative. According to Campbell, she was told because “That’s the way it’s always been”. However, the FHRC did say they plan to look into the bylaws to see what they may be able to do to allow a non-elected resident to serve on behalf of their city council.
Council Member Bruce Meinenger has agreed to be the FHRC Representative for Westmoreland. The council discussed reimbursement for Meinenger if he were to have to travel, but no action was taken. The monthly FHRC meetings are held via Zoom, so Meinenger doesn’t expect to have to travel anyway.
Return check policy
City Attorney Summer Dierks stated that during the months of December to March, electricity cannot be shut off to residents who fall behind in their monthly payments. However, since the utilities provided by Westmoreland do not include electricity, they city is permitted to shut off water and stop trash service if a resident has two or more checks returned for payment.
