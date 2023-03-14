Westmoreland City Clerk Julie Wren announced at the March 9 regular city council meeting that the city-wide clean-up day will from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 22.
Wren, along with maintenance supervisor Bob Krohn and city treasurer Mandi Reese will be on hand to help residents sort their discarded items into the dumpsters provided by the city. Clean up day is open only to residents of Westmoreland.
New Church
Barry Pemberton was at the meeting to announce that he and his wife have started a new church, which is meeting at the Sunflower Room on Sundays. He stated that he attended the meeting to express his desire to be a part of the community and to let people know about the church.
Insurance
Bernie Haney of Charleson and Wilson Insurance attended the meeting to go over the current numbers regarding the city’s insurance. He provided a detailed report as well as a one page summary of the coverage they are providing. According to Haney, while insurance costs are up across the board, the city is still seeing cost savings over what they were paying with their previous insurer, EMC.
Off-site data storage
The city considered bids for off-site data storage to securely back up its data. Networks Plus and Jayhawk Software both submitted bids. The council passed a motion to go with Networks Plus, at a considerable savings, provided that they will be able to be compatible with all of the city’s software.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.