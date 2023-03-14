Westmoreland City Clerk Julie Wren announced at the March 9 regular city council meeting that the city-wide clean-up day will from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 22.

Wren, along with maintenance supervisor Bob Krohn and city treasurer Mandi Reese will be on hand to help residents sort their discarded items into the dumpsters provided by the city. Clean up day is open only to residents of Westmoreland.