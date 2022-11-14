Beginning in January, the Westmoreland City Hall hours will be changing.
The issue came up at the Nov. 10 city council meeting, when City Clerk Julie Wren requested reducing the lunch closure from one hour to 30 minutes, and moving the end of the day close to 4:30.
Wren noted that the city offers online bill pay and also has a drop box, so citizens can still pay their bills, and the shortened lunch break will allow her to field the phone calls that come in during the noon hour.
The proposal was approved unanimously by the council, so beginning Jan. 2, official hours will be 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1-4:30 p.m.
MKC Property Re-Plat
The council approved the re-plat for a parcel of land owned by MKC adjacent to 99 Highway. The property will be sectioned off into three new parcels. According to Maintenance Supervisor Bob Krohn, it is a simple re-plat.
Cox Franchise Fee
Westmoreland will request a two percent franchise fee from Cox Communications. Cox allows municipalities to collect a franchise fee as part of their business plan. The city chose to capitalize on the offer to help cover any easement groundwork that might be necessary when Cox brings in its utilities.
