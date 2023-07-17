Pat Burns attended last Thursday's Westmoreland City Council meeting to get permission to hold a Chamber of Commerce Event on Main Street.  The event is planned for Sept. 16 and will run from approximately 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and includes a corn hole tournament, food trucks, beer garden and live band/street dance.  Burns asked for permission to hold the event as well as access to electricity and a beer permit.  

City Maintenance Supervisor Bob Krohn stated that he didn’t foresee any issues with the event, but that the traffic control barriers, while being provided by the city, would need to be distributed and managed by the event hosts.  