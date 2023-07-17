Pat Burns attended last Thursday's Westmoreland City Council meeting to get permission to hold a Chamber of Commerce Event on Main Street. The event is planned for Sept. 16 and will run from approximately 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and includes a corn hole tournament, food trucks, beer garden and live band/street dance. Burns asked for permission to hold the event as well as access to electricity and a beer permit.
City Maintenance Supervisor Bob Krohn stated that he didn’t foresee any issues with the event, but that the traffic control barriers, while being provided by the city, would need to be distributed and managed by the event hosts.
The council approved the event and agreed to approve the beer permit when all the necessary procedures were followed to obtain it.
Unsafe UTV Operation
After quoting statistics indicating the dangers of underage drivers operating UTV/ATVs, a Westmoreland resident shared his concerns regarding what he deems to be unsafe operation of such vehicles within the city limits. While noting the city has laws governing UTV use, he said, “You can have all the rules you want but if you don’t enforce them they aren’t worth the paper they are written on.”
Mayor Mark Jack responded that he too feels concern over the issue but added that the city’s “hands were tied” regarding enforcement because there is no city police department. However, he encouraged any citizens who witnessed such behavior to call the county sheriff and report it.
Rock Creek Endowment
Kristi Timm, assistant superintendent for Rock Creek schools, attended the meeting on behalf of the Rock Creek endowment. The organization, created to “fund unique classroom opportunities,” is holding a fundraising event on Sept. 30 at Divine Vineyard. Timm asked the council if they would be willing to donate an item for the silent auction held at the event.
Councilman Wade Purvis responded that the city could offer a family pool pass, or a pool party. Timm expressed her gratitude for any donation the city was inclined to make but noted that the pool party might be a more desirable item at the auction. The council voted to approve the donation.
Mold at City Hall
In his report, Krohn informed the council that city hall has a mold problem. According to Krohn, no vapor barrier was used which allowed mold to grow in the insulation. He installed a Hepa filter as a temporary solution but added that the issue will need to be dealt with in the near future. No action was taken by the Council.
Clerk’s Conference
City Clerk Julie Wren was granted permission to attend the Annual Clerk’s Conference in Wichita in October at the cost of $250.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.