At the Feb. 9 regular meeting, the Westmoreland City Council revisited a conversation that began last month regarding stop signs on the side streets of Westmoreland. At that time, Phyllis and John Hupe attended the meeting to discuss removing stop signs from Fourth Street as they felt like need for the stop signs is no longer present and removing them would make it easier to access the main east-west thoroughfare from the north end of town.
City Maintenance Supervisor Bob Krohn had estimated that the project would be a very minimal cost, probably less than $500.
This month, Council member Wade Purvis, who was absent for the first half of the conversation, asserted that he didn’t see a reason to make the changes, and also felt that the stop signs probably make the streets safer.
Purvis pointed out that a lot of children walk fourth street to get to the pool, and a lot of teenage drivers who work at the pool also use that road. The Council agreed to take no action at this time.
Jay Copeland of Copeland insurance stopped by the meeting to explain to the council what his company can offer, and asked they keep him in mind when they next take bids for insurance quotes, which will happen April 1. Copland insurance already provides services for several municipalities including Riley, Randolph, Wakefield and Wamego.
During her report, City Clerk Julie Wren asked the council if they had planned on offering a city clean-up day in the spring. After some discussion, the council agreed to offer the clean up day, authorizing up to $2,000 to provide for dumpsters and other necessary items.
Wren also shared that local businesses are putting together baskets for new residents in town. They asked for help from the city in distributing the baskets. The council agreed that the clerk can keep the baskets at the city office and hand them out when new citizens come in to set up utilities.
Healthy Forages, Healthy Beef Cattle will be the focus of an educational program sponsored by K-State Research and Extension – Pottawatomie, Riley, and Marshall Counties on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 5:30-9:00 pm, at the Westmoreland Elementary Gym, 205 S 4 th St, Westmoreland,
