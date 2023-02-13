At the Feb. 9 regular meeting, the Westmoreland City Council revisited a conversation that began last month regarding stop signs on the side streets of Westmoreland.  At that time, Phyllis and John Hupe attended the meeting to discuss removing stop signs from Fourth Street as they felt like need for the stop signs is no longer present and removing them would make it easier to access the main east-west thoroughfare from the north end of town.

City Maintenance Supervisor Bob Krohn had estimated that the project would be a very minimal cost, probably less than $500.