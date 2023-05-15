At the last Thursday's May regular city council meeting, Westmoreland Mayor Mark Jack made appointments to the various city roles.

Among these are City Clerk—Julie Wren; City Treasurer—Amanda Reese; City Attorney—Summer Dierks; Municipal Court Judge—Judge Erich Campbell; Municipal Court Clerk—Julie Wren; Fire Chief—Kevin Umscheid; Zoning Administrator—Robert Krohn; Code Enforcement Officer—Robert Krohn; Official City Depositor—Farmers State Bank; Official City Newspaper—The Pottawatomie County Times; Official City Auditing Firm—VonFeldt, Bauer and VonFeldt; and Planning and Zoning Commission Members—Kole Dirken, Tanya Purvis, Jessica Jack, Ashley Smith, and Jesse Rule. The board voted to approve the appointments.