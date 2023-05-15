At the last Thursday's May regular city council meeting, Westmoreland Mayor Mark Jack made appointments to the various city roles.
Among these are City Clerk—Julie Wren; City Treasurer—Amanda Reese; City Attorney—Summer Dierks; Municipal Court Judge—Judge Erich Campbell; Municipal Court Clerk—Julie Wren; Fire Chief—Kevin Umscheid; Zoning Administrator—Robert Krohn; Code Enforcement Officer—Robert Krohn; Official City Depositor—Farmers State Bank; Official City Newspaper—The Pottawatomie County Times; Official City Auditing Firm—VonFeldt, Bauer and VonFeldt; and Planning and Zoning Commission Members—Kole Dirken, Tanya Purvis, Jessica Jack, Ashley Smith, and Jesse Rule. The board voted to approve the appointments.
Community Center
City Clerk Julie Wren answered questions regarding an ongoing discussion to reduce the operating costs of the Community Center. Wren noted that she was able to cancel the landline number that was not being used, saving around $30 per month. She also reported that the current internet fee is $29.99 per month, and the council agreed it would be hard to find anything cheaper than that. After discussing the issue, the council agreed that raising the rates to rent the Community Center was not necessary.
On a related topic, The Way Church inquired about holding its Sunday services at the Community Center building. In the city’s agreement, any group that is open to the public and is not looking to make a profit can use the building for free. After some discussion about possibly making changes to the way the building is reserved, the council agreed to take no action.
Maintenance
The council approved up to $6,000 for Krohn to purchase a new mower trailer for the maintenance department.
