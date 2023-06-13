Alex Mittie and Houston Pierce, from VonFeldt, Bauer, and VonFeldt attended the June 8 Westmoreland City Council meeting to present the findings of the annual audit, as well as to discuss 2024 budget proposal.
In the independent auditors report, Westmoreland received an unmodified opinion. According to Mittie, this is the best rating available.
“That just means everything is good, the financials are accurate, and there are no errors or misstatements in accordance with Kansas Municipal Accounting Guidelines (KMAG),” he said.
Following the audit review, Pierce discussed the direction that council members want to go with the 2024 budget, and asked what kinds of projects, if any, the council was considering. The top expenditures mentioned by the council included fire station radios, and street improvements.
Regarding streets, council members estimated the project would come in around $100,000. Pierce stated that the city “didn’t have a lot of debt” and asked if the city would be willing to try to fund the large streets project with borrowed money.
“When I look at our statements, we have a lot of debt,” Councilman Wade Purvis weighed in. “I’m very frugal, I don’t like debt. I don’t exactly want to be like other cities and have our citizens’ bills go up. I would like to keep this as minimal of an impact to the city as we can, but also improve as we go.”
No formal plans were made, but the city will continue to work with Pierce to draft a proposal for the future budget.
Billboards
Kaylene Plummer and Rita Newell visited the meeting on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce. They are interested in partnering with the city to fund billboards on Flush Road and Highway 99 advertising what Westmoreland has to offer. They hope to attract traffic traveling on those roads as well as people who are in the area attending events at Rock Creek High School.
The billboards will cost approximately $1,350 the first year, and around $900 per year after that. The council offered to contact SMH Consulting, with whom they are contracted, to look for possible grants to fund such a project.
The meeting will discuss the Street Project which will be taking place on Walnut, Chestnut, Spruce, and Vine Street. It will mostly cover the first phase of this project, which will begin on Vine Street. The contractor for this project will be present to answer any questions residents may have.
