Phyllis and John Hupe attended the Westmoreland City Council’s Jan.12 meeting to discuss removing stop signs from Fourth Street. They feel like need for the stop signs is no longer present and removing them would make it easier to access the main East-West thoroughfare from the North end of town.

City Maintenance Supervisor Bob Krohn estimated for the council the project would be a very minimal cost, probably less than $500. After a lengthy discussion about several options, the Council agreed to table the issue to allow time to do some research and solidify the best option.