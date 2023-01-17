Phyllis and John Hupe attended the Westmoreland City Council’s Jan.12 meeting to discuss removing stop signs from Fourth Street. They feel like need for the stop signs is no longer present and removing them would make it easier to access the main East-West thoroughfare from the North end of town.
City Maintenance Supervisor Bob Krohn estimated for the council the project would be a very minimal cost, probably less than $500. After a lengthy discussion about several options, the Council agreed to table the issue to allow time to do some research and solidify the best option.
ARPA Funds
The Council discussed what to do with leftover funds awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act. The city has approximately $29,700 left to spend, but the money must be used for new infrastructure projects, or equipment used to maintain infrastructure. The funds must be spent by December of 2024, or the city will lose them.
After some discussion, the council passed a motion to allow for the purchase of a new UTV and three generators, with a $5000 cushion in case the expense runs over the ARPA fund amount.
Healthy Forages, Healthy Beef Cattle will be the focus of an educational program sponsored by K-State Research and Extension – Pottawatomie, Riley, and Marshall Counties on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 5:30-9:00 pm, at the Westmoreland Elementary Gym, 205 S 4 th St, Westmoreland,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.