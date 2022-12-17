There is something special about shopping at a small-town grocery store. The walk from the car to the door is short, and the aisles are well stocked. There is a friendly face ready to ring up your purchases, and an extra someone to bag them up and take them out to your car. It is a level of service that is quickly disappearing from the larger stores, but one you will find at the new grocery store on Main Street in Westmoreland.

Westmoreland Hometown Market recently had its grand opening. Freshly painted with new signage, the store has a brand-new feel. The aisles are well stocked with all the favorite name brands as well as Best Choice. There is a fresh salad bar Monday through Friday, and hot lunches will be served Wednesday through Friday. At each turn through the aisles, it is apparent that this store goes the extra mile to offer quality.