There is something special about shopping at a small-town grocery store. The walk from the car to the door is short, and the aisles are well stocked. There is a friendly face ready to ring up your purchases, and an extra someone to bag them up and take them out to your car. It is a level of service that is quickly disappearing from the larger stores, but one you will find at the new grocery store on Main Street in Westmoreland.
Westmoreland Hometown Market recently had its grand opening. Freshly painted with new signage, the store has a brand-new feel. The aisles are well stocked with all the favorite name brands as well as Best Choice. There is a fresh salad bar Monday through Friday, and hot lunches will be served Wednesday through Friday. At each turn through the aisles, it is apparent that this store goes the extra mile to offer quality.
Westmoreland Hometown Market is a sister store to Cecil K’s Hometown Market in Holton. Cecil K’s is family owned by Carly Whorton and Chad Bontrager, whose family has been in the grocery business for 90 years. The store is named after their great grandfather Cecil Kern. Cecil ran a grocery store in Iola in the 1930s. With this connection to Cecil K’s, Westmoreland Hometown Market has access to fresh vegetables and fruits, decorative cakes, baked goods, seasonal items, and some of the best meat.
“One of the things Cecil K’s is known for is their fresh meats,” says Michelle Johnson, general manager. “They have Yoder meats and Yoder dog treats. A huge meat selection will be one of our main draws. We will also be bringing fresh baked goods from the Cecil K’s store.”
Johnson is excited to be able to offer bread to shoppers in Westmoreland. After the two major bread distributors changed their delivery routes, Westmoreland was unable to get bread. Now, Westmoreland Hometown Market will have a nice selection of bread brought in from the Holton store.
With a great selection of products, attention to detail, and personal service, the new grocery store is a small-town treasure.
Westmoreland Hometown Market is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. -7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. The store is located at 314 Main Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.