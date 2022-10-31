The Times is moving down the street.
Along with its sister publication, The Smoke Signal, The Times of Pottawatomie County is now located at 427 Lincoln Ave. in Wamego, a few doors down from our previous location.
That means, among other things, that The Times is now based at the Ironclad co-working building, as are many other local businesses and organizations.
It is also an acknowledgment of what has happened since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many of our operations went remote. Many business and news operations can be handled outside the office.
It's worth noting that The Times is seeing growing subscription numbers in recent months as a result of what we've learned, and what we continue to provide.
What does this mean to you?
• The main contact is still by telephone at 785-456-2602 (please leave a message) or email to office@pottcotimes.com for editorial and advertising@pottcotimes.com for advertising.
• Many functions such as subscriptions, classified ads, and legal/public notices can now be placed online at pottcotimes.com.
• Photos in The Times and our on-line galleries, can be purchased at pottcotimes.com.
• Our in-person office hours will be by appointment at the Iron Clad.
• Our mailing address for payments and submissions has changed to: P.O. Box 787, Manhattan, KS 66505.
• Drop in payments and editorial submissions can be made at the “Red Door” to the left of the main entrance of the Iron Clad.
