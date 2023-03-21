The mother-son artist duo of Bridget Duffy-Thorn and Nathan Duffy gave a peek into Hollywood magic Monday night through an arrangement with the Wamego Public Library.
Or, as Bridget put it, “our phony baloney world.”
They are scenic artists who have been painting, designing and otherwise creating backdrops, art and props in Hollywood and beyond for decades. Bridget has been working in the craft for 42 years, and her son for 21. Their work can be seen at the Oscars and most of the other awards shows; in the television series Parks & Rec; and in locations such as Universal Studios, Los Angeles Zoo, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Las Vegas casinos, national restaurant chains, airports, music video sets and Beverly Hills homes. And that’s just a taste.
Bridget and Nathan were in Wamego because of a call to home, which is nearby Paxico.
“Our relatives are from here,” Bridget said. Her maternal grandmother was Viola Muckenthaler, the third of six children of Albert and August (Ebert) Muckenthaler of Paxico. Viola went to southern California in 1909, where Bridget and Nathan still live.
“It’s coming up on the centennial for Paxico,” Bridget said. “And so they wanted to do a mural and said that out of 210 people, they didn’t have any artists that do this sort of thing.”
Someone in Paxico reached out to the Muckenthaler Center in Orange County, Calif.
“I exhibit there,” Bridget said. “That’s my grandmother Viola’s brother’s mansion that became the cultural center. They asked if we could recommend an artist to help them out. I said, ‘You’re in luck, there are two Muckenthaler descendants.’”
While the Duffys have committed to paint the mural, they first must design it, then get federal grant money. This visit was a preliminary step in that direction.
During their presentation Monday at the Columbian, Bridget explained while they were scenery painters, they had to have many other skills as well.
“We paint props, scenery, sets, backdrops,” she said. “We also have to know how to do models and miniatures and sculpt. And use props like phony baloney lichen and moss and all that. We have to understand perspective and figurative painting and understand chemicals.”
“There are many different crafts involved,” Nathan put in. “We are unionized. So our local is 800, part of an international alliance of theatrical stage employees.” Bridget added they merged with another local to get more bargaining power against the “big producers” so the group now has sculptors, costumers, production design, computer CGI. “OK, all that amazing art you see now, which sadly, is robbing us of a lot of work.”
A majority of the presentation was given over to a slide show which highlighted some of their work over the years – on shows such as Glee, Parks & Rec, All Rise, Fox Sports News and many more. The presentation also included a few peeks into how the magic is done and some of the challenges they face.
“We have explosions, gunfire, everything,” Bridget said. “So this is not a profession for the whimpy. We have to simulate bird doo, rust, graffiti. Anything you can imagine that can be done in paint. We’re like liquid magicians.”
The materials they work with range from the exceedingly cheap, one might say trash as Nathan showed a brush many people would throw away, to the extremely expensive.
“I just worked on a Disney project last week,” he said, “where there was a specific paint formula. I bought one can that was a UV bright green. It was $208 for that one gallon.”
Bridget added special “invisible” paint they recently used in a museum was $900 per gallon.
The duo brought a few tools with them, and explained their usage, including how to make wood grain from paint, splatters and other effects.
They concluded with a question-answer session and drawing for various art pieces and books they provided.
