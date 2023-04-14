featured Welcome Home Veterans! Beth Day The Times Beth Day Author email Apr 14, 2023 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Spring 2023 Honor Flight will take off on April 26 and the Homecoming Ceremony will take place upon its return at approximately 8 p.m., Thursday, April 27, at Wamego High School.Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and everyone in the community is welcome to take this opportunity to honor and celebrate the nation's heroes.The Wamego hub of the Kansas Honor Flight is a project of the WHS National Honor Society and NHS students are appointed guardians for the veterans.The Homecoming will feature pictures from the past Flights, the Honor Flight children's book available for purchase, raffle ticket items and some surprises! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beth Day Author email Follow Beth Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today 83° Sunny Wamego, KS (66547) Today Mostly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.. Tonight Showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 2:16 pm Full Forecast Latest e-Edition The Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Special Sections Inspire Magazine Mar 3, 2023 Essential Calendar Calendar free Commodities - Wamego Friday, April 14th, 2023 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Community Cares Ministry Free Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Calendar free St. Marys Spring Clean-Up. Saturday, April 15th, 2023 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm Free Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email St. Marys Spring Clean-Up. Free dump day for St. Marys residents 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 15. Calendar free Wamego Tulip Festival Saturday, April 15th, 2023 — all day Free Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wamego Tulip Festival. April 15-16, Wamego City Park. Calendar free Honor Flight Homecomming Thursday, April 27th, 2023 @ 7:30 pm Wamego High School Free Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Spring 2023 Honor Flight will take off on April 26 and the Homecoming Ceremony will take place upon its return at approximately 8 p.m., Thursday, April 27, at Wamego High School. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHemphill bids smashing farewell to 39-year coaching careerFarr trial date set for DecemberColumbian Rd. traffic light installation begins April 17Tip Toe through Wamego's Tulip Festival this weekendAbbott MumawKim BahnerRaider golfers battle wind, edge Chiefs for winChristopher CeaseManhattan to close Highway 24 lanes in western Pott. Co.Wamego brings the BOOM to the Backyard Brawl Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
