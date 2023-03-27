Darci Hildrebrand last Tuesday presented the annual library report to the Wamego City Commission.
In the fall of 2022, the library had their groundbreaking ceremony. Since then, construction on the new annex building has been moving forward smoothly. Many of the updates concerned the project.
For example, Hildebrand, the library director, reported a “book brigade” was organized, where more than 7,000 children’s books were moved upstairs from the old children’s library in the basement.
Hildebrand also reported remodeling has begun in the basement . For the next two weeks, Icon will be working on the infrastructure to connect the two buildings. Everything so far has been on schedule, with few weather delays. The basement is expected to be completed in the middle of June and the entire project is expected to be done in May 2024.
Other highlights of the report included usage and volunteers.
The library’s public computer sessions have gone up 6.8 percent from last year and WIFI connections have gone up 22 percent, indicating the computer lab is being well-utilized. Library attendance is up 16 percent, with 104 people on average visiting the library daily. There were a total of about 31,150 visitors in 2022.
“It’s great to see that we’re back up to 2019 numbers,” said Hildrebrand. “It’s great to see a lot more happening in person.”
This correlates to the downloading of e-resources going down while there has been a 12 percent increase in checked out items.
There has also been an 87 percent increase in program attendees in 2022. City craft funds have contributed to allowing the library to offer more programs. Hildebrand thanked the Senior and Community Center for allowing the library to hold events there while construction is taking place.
Volunteerism is also on the increase, up 10 percent, especially from high schools and youth groups. Additionally the construction has allowed more volunteer opportunities. The library has many donors, who make the renovation and various activities, such as the Story Walk, possible.
“There’s a lot going on and I’m really grateful we’ve been able to keep it up,” said Hildrebrand.
Liquor Licenses
The commission was given two liquor license ordinances to choose from after it was brought to the city’s attention that a caterer’s liquor license was not specifically listed on the regular liquor license ordinance or the temporary liquor license ordinance.
All liquor licenses start with the state. For a two-year liquor license, a business is required to bring a copy to the city and pay $600 for the license. For a temporary license, it is required to go through the state and pay $25 per event.
The first ordinance would require all caterers to have a two-year liquor license and the second ordinance gives them a choice between a two-year or a temporary liquor license, depending on how often they serve alcohol at events. The city commission approved of the second ordinance, to give caterers the option of either a temporary or full liquor license.
Scenic Ridge Bonds
The commission passed a resolution authorizing the sale of the Scenic Ridge Bonds, at 4.04 percent interest.
Change Orders
The commission approved two change orders to ongoing projects.
The first was for the pickleball and basketball courts. It is not a monetary change, but instead a change to the language in the contract with Riley Construction, so the city pays McConnell and Associates directly for the cost of surfacing.
The second change order is for various water lines on Plum St. that either need to be resized or placed in a different spot. This change order for $27,181 was recommended by Olsson and the public works director, Casey Frisbee.
City Manager Stacie Eichem included an update on that project, noting the following week they will begin demolishing the old street, from 4th Street to 6th Street and from there will proceed to put in the new pavement, from to 6th Street to 8th Street.
Department Updates
The Wamego Police Department saw two new certified officers graduate from the police academy. The street and electric departments have begun transitioning into the new city workshop.
Upcoming events include Community Day in the Park, which took place Sunday and the Easter Egg Hunt will take place in the park which will be April 8. The city’s outreach community specialist is currently looking for donations from businesses to sponsor the egg hunt. Additionally, the city finally received the permit for the children’s train so it will be running again in time for Community Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.