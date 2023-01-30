POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Wamego Police Department, and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a man’s death after he was found Sunday afternoon at a residence in Wamego, Kansas.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 1 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 29, a man called 911 after finding his friend dead inside a residence at 1001 Ash St., Lot 29, in Wamego.