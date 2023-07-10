Wamego City Manager Stacie Eichem thanked and praised all of the departments who were involved in making the Independence Day celebration possible, in ensuring safety, setting up, and cleaning afterwards.
“It was an amazing event and we couldn’t do it without our partners and volunteers,” said Eichem, at the regular city commission meeting held July 6.
Storm Water Deferral
Prairie Land, the John Deere dealer located in the Wamego Industrial Park, is building an addition.
Part of that addition will include new storm drainage. Prairie Land is asking for a 10 year deferral from the city commission on that storm drainage. This is a development agreement so if the city deems it necessary during those 10 years, they can request that the storm drainage will be installed within 12 months.
The commission approved the request.
Project Updates
The new traffic signal at Highway 24 and Columbian Road is up, installed, and working as it should. The county had asked, in addition to the $25,000 the city was contributing to the project, another $28,103 to cover half the cost increase of the engineering services.
The city commission had approved of this contingent on a June 15 completion date. However the project was completed on June 21.
Pottawatomie County requested the city make a change order to extend the completion date to the 21st and pay the $28,103. The city commission approved the request.
Library Board Meeting
The monthly Library Board meeting has been changed to 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 18 as the board needed some extra time to prepare the financial report.
JCAB Appointment
Police Chief Paul Schliffke was appointed to an open position on the Juvenile Corrections Advisory Board by the city commission.
Purchase Request
The city’s wastewater treatment plant is in need of three new doors. Riley Construction gave the city manager a quote of $19,849 and the commission approved the purchase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.