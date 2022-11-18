City electric, water and sewer rates are set to rise due to actions taken at the Nov. 15 Wamego City Commission meeting.
The electric rate is projected to rise between approximately $6 and $10 per month, depending upon usage.
Part of this is due to needed electrical system upgrades.
During a recent work session, the Kansas Municipal Energy Agency (KMEA) discussed certain projects the city should participate in between now and 2027, in order to continue growth.
Some of these include Evergy installing a 115 line in town and adding extra generation to the city’s power plant. The estimated cost for these projects is $15 million.
At the work session, Darren Prince from KMEA discussed options of bonding those projects financially and presented an electric rate structure to cover that amount, leading to the request for the rate increase.
The water rates will increase due to extra maintenance needed on the lines. Stacie Eichem, city manager, recommended increasing the water rates up to $15, or from $2 to $2.40 per 1,000 gallons. The same amount applies to both residential and commercial users.
The sewer rates were increased to $22, from $2.40 to $3 per 1,000 gallons.
Personnel Policy
The city commissioners approved changes to the personnel policy.
The city's policy is based on one provided by the League of Municipalities with some differences.
Some changes include reimbursement for mileage, using the state’s rate of reimbursement instead of the IRS’s. Meal reimbursement rates go from $15 for a day trip and $40 for an overnight trip per day to $20 and $50 since prices have gone up.
Another major change to the policy is paid time off. Paid time off hours had been low and after Covid, it was decided to increase them. The city manager asked for recommendations from staff members about adjusting this. Per staff recommendation, it was seen fit to have up to 120 hours paid time off for a one-year employee and somewhere between 144 and 180 hours paid time off for those employed for two years or more.
Purchase Requests
Sargent Drilling is to inspect the city’s well and make any necessary repairs. This will cost $76,461. The commissioners approved the expense.
It is also the time of year for the annual Caterpillar equipment rollover. It usually costs about $9,000 for the city to use the equipment for a year. Casey Frisbee, the public works director, recommended doing a three-year lease instead of a one-year lease, since the city does not use the equipment enough hours to justify the cost.
According to Eichem, a three-year lease should save the city about $1,500 a year, bringing the cost of using the equipment down to $7,868. The commissioners approved to renew the Caterpillar equipment lease for another year.
Department Updates
There is currently an opening for a recreation director and an opening for a communications specialist in the recreation department. The recreation department will begin a sponsorship campaign in the beginning of December, in hopes to get more local businesses involved.
The indoor pool is now open again after the necessary parts of the pool heater were fixed. For the time being, it is being evaluated on whether the Aquatic Center needs an entirely new heater.
In the police department, there are two new officers who will be attending the police academy in Hutchinson after Thanksgiving. Even with these new recruits, the Wamego Police Department still has a few openings as Police Chief Paul Schlifkle is selective in the hiring process.
Project Updates
• Pickleball/Basketball – the courts are now ready for use. The basketball courts only need striping, a finishing touch for completion.
• Library – the basement of the annex will be dug out after Thanksgiving.
• Streets – utility work is being done on Plum Street. The larger portion of the street project went out to bid on Tuesday, to find a contractor. The city will hear back about it in December.
