Wamego's Mueller automatic metering system has been in place since 2012. While it used to work well, Wamego City Commissioners were told at the Feb. 7 meeting, it is now out of date. To replace it with better up-to-date technology, the city has looked into Grid Stream and Tantalus.
Grid Stream is built more for co-ops and Tantalus is geared more towards municipalities. The city also received recommendations through the KMEA and Tantalus has a buying program through the KMEA where the city can receive credit.
City Manager Stacie Eichem recommended moving forward with purchasing the Tantalus metering system. Staff from the electric and public works departments are in favor of it as well.
The total cost for the Tantalus metering system will be $8,891. More than half of this cost covers equipment, including new electric meters and nodes for the water meters. Currently, the water meters need to be read manually each month, which affects both water and wastewater.
“It’s time to make the move for it and the staff supports it. We’re ready to go,” said Eichem. It will be bought as it can be installed, beginning with the software. The city manager hopes that it will be installed within the next twelve months.
The commission approved the purchase contingent on the city attorney reviewing the contract.
Housing Authority
The Wamego Housing Authority has a new onsite manager, Leah Beck, who was present at Tuesday’s meeting. There was also a new member, Laurie Aspren, who was appointed to the Housing Board by the city council.
Beer, Wine Tent
Jessa Peterson, from the Wamego Area Chamber of Commerce, requested the beer and wine tasting tent for the Tulip Festival be approved and moved closer to the gazebo as there will be a pickleball tournament on the new courts. It will still be a fenced-in area. The commissioners the tent and its new location.
Developer Resolutions
The city received two different resolution requests.
Previously, the city approved of sponsoring the MIH Frontier Group, which is redoing the old hospital building, for a tax credit. That same Frontier Group has also asked the city to sign off and sponsor them to receive a tax credit through the state. The city commission approved the Frontier resolution.
The city also had a resolution from Road Runner Properties which requested MIH - ARPA sponsorship from the city and the tax credit from the state. The city commission approved the MIH -ARPA and tax credit for Road Runner Properties.
Purchase Requests
The Police Department’s server needs to be replaced. It has been ten years since it was last updated. The city clerk, Shanda Jahnke has been working with Networks Plus in procuring a new one. It will cost $27,065. The commissioners approved the purchase.
There was a change order for the police department’s new patrol unit. The cage in the patrol unit was changed from a third to a half of the seat, so officers don’t have to reach over the passenger, as well as to better accommodate larger people. The patrol unit also needs three antennas instead of two, as well as the addition of a computer monitor mount. This change order will cost $16,090 total. The commissioners approved of the patrol unit change order for this price.
Finally, the commission approved a rollover purchase for a new skidsteer from KanEquip for $4,850.
Office Space
The city has additional staffing – a maintenance position, an aquatic technician, as well as other recreation staff – so it is in need of more office space.
There is an unfinished room in City Hall, a former craft room, which can be used.
They can easily install carpet squares and finish the flooring but it does not have the dropped ceilings, which help with noise reduction. Installing this new ceiling would involve moving the light fixtures down and putting in vents and sprinkler heads. The city manager received a quote from Riley Construction to do the dropped ceilings, which would cost nearly $20,000.
The commissioners decided to wait until the floors are done before making any decisions on the ceiling.
Columbian Theater
Last year, the city gave $3,000 to the Columbian Theater for their summer theater program. The commissioners approved giving $3,000 to the Columbian Theater for this year's program.
Concession Stand
The city renewed its agreement with the Friendship House for the concession stand at the Rec Complex, but with a few changes.
This year, the city wants to try the spring soccer season without a concession stand, then make a decision for the fall. The agreement also asks the Friendship House removes paper and perishable goods at the end of each season.
Department Updates
Maggie Strait has been hired as a new recreation director. She will begin full time in June.
The two new police officers will be finishing their training at the police academy on March 17.
Gabby Jensen has been added as the new community and outreach specialist.
The city is still waiting on the aquatic director to give an updated scheduling plan for the indoor pool. It is expected to return to the former schedule, opening at 6 a.m., by the end of this month. The city manager hopes that within the next couple weeks the new public works shop will be completely moved into, before proceeding to demolish the old shop building.
Project Updates
The library recently poured in the concrete walls for the annex's foundation. There is a pre-construction meeting with Beyer Construction about the quad-street project. As soon as that is done, there will be more information out for a public meeting. The repairs on Plum Street are progressing smoothly and the water line project is also being finished up. The county-city traffic light project at Highway 24 and Columbian Road will begin in March.
Community Day
A Community Day in the Park is tentatively scheduled from 2-6 p.m. March 26.
The idea of this event is to introduce more people in town to the game of pickleball, giving players who are brand new to the game a chance to learn. Extra rackets and balls will be provided. There will also be rounds of basketball played on the new court, as well as the debut of the new toddler playground equipment.
