Wamego's Mueller automatic metering system has been in place since 2012. While it used to work well, Wamego City Commissioners were told at the Feb. 7 meeting, it is now out of date. To replace it with better up-to-date technology, the city has looked into Grid Stream and Tantalus.

Grid Stream is built more for co-ops and Tantalus is geared more towards municipalities. The city also received recommendations through the KMEA and Tantalus has a buying program through the KMEA where the city can receive credit.