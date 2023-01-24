At a previous meeting, representatives from the Kansas Municipal Energy Agency spoke to the Wamego City Commission about changes needed to increase the electrical capacity.
One of these changes is the purchase of four CAT generators, which will a total of $9,500,000.
There is a two-year lead time, so the city will sign the contract now but will not pay until the generators arrive and then will pay ten percent when the generators are working.
“The prices continue to go up and we’re ahead of the game compared to some of the cities that are just now starting to look at them so it would be my recommendation to move forward with that,” said City Manager Stacie Eichem at the Jan. 17 meeting.
Commissioners approved the request, contingent on the city attorney’s approval and review of the contract.
Grant Applications
Last year the City of Wamego applied for three base grants, receiving one.
Lately, the city has been looking over the guidelines of the two grants that they have yet to receive. According to Eichem, the grant for Kaw Valley Road, from Highway 24 to Say Road, would fit into the economic development and housing development category. The second grant will go towards the parking lot that will be built after the old city shop is demolished.
Board Appointments
The city had one application for the Planning Commission, from Carl Williams. The commission agreed to appoint Williams to the city’s Planning Commission.
There were three applicants and two openings for the Recreation Advisory Committee. Mayor Tom Beem appointed Kylie Moody and Ashley Colbert to the committee then instructed the city clerk to find out what the member limit to the committee appointments, as he considered appointing the third applicant.
Library Change Orders
There were more change orders for the library project. The first is for multiple items that were missing from the original plan. These include a handrail, a light, and some concrete work that were left out by mistake. This will cost $11,836, but the city manager requested to wait until the next meeting, when there are more details.
The second change order comes at no cost. It is simply an extension to the project’s days. Because the lead time was extended on the air conditioners, they can’t finish the new part of the library by summer. Painting the new walls in the summer heat is not considered ideal. A total of 139 days were added to the timeline.
The next change order is to make the new windows match those in the front of the building with the bronze finish. This will cost $460.
Finally, a change order was needed to remove the concrete walls found while digging the foundation, at a cost of $19,919.
The commissioners approved all the requests.
Department Updates
The city manager reported that all of the departments are doing well. The city is planning an employee appreciation luncheon in March. The indoor pool has seen much improvement with its new equipment. The pool’s director is aiming to begin opening at 6 a.m. again soon.
There is still one opening for a police officer. The two new officers will complete the Police Academy in February.
