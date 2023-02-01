WAMEGO, Feb. 1, 2023 -- The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Wamego Police Department and Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office today updated the investigation into a death of a Wamego man.
The decedent has been identified as Justin L. Meyer, 47, Wamego.
According to the KBI, at this time evidence is not suggesting foul play, but investigators are awaiting the final autopsy report and the investigation is ongoing.
Meyer's body had been discovered when a man called 911 at approximately 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, after finding his friend dead inside a residence at 1001 Ash St., Lot 29 in Wamego.
Wamego police officers located the man on the floor of the bathroom, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. As the case progressed, the Wamego Police Department asked the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office and the KBI to assist, according to Police Chief Paul Schliffke.
“The Wamego Police Department appreciates the public's cooperation and patience while a thorough investigation was conducted as well as the assistance of the PTSO and KBI in conducting that investigation,” Schliffke said.
