Wamego continues major street work.
After completion of the ICR (truck route) around town, the next step was the stoplight at the intersection of Highway 24 and Columbian Rd.
This long-awaited project is nearly complete, according to City Manager Stacie Eichem.
“It's actually a county project,” she said, “paid for through a KDOT grant. And then the non-covered amount was split between the county and the city.”
She added when complete, the city will take ownership and become responsible for the operation and maintenance.
The lights have been installed. “Because of the Fourth of July, we asked for a deadline of June 15,” she said. “So, we didn't make that. Sometimes there are weather days and stuff like that. But we are extremely excited to have the lights working by the Fourth. It's supposed to be working this week.”
Eichem added they were required to be flashing yellow for three days before going into operation so that people would become accustomed to them.
There is some line painting to finish, but she expected all the work to be done by June 21.
All of the work on the Plum St. project has been completed and the road is open.
The next big thing for the city is the “Quad Street” project, Eichem said. “That includes Vine, Spruce, Chestnut and Walnut from Fourth St. to Eighth St., and all the side streets in between.”
Eichem said the project has been divided into four phases, and will take four years to complete. It includes complete reconstruction of the street, along with water, sidewalks, sewer and storm sewer.
Beyer Construction is the contractor.
“The reason it has not started yet, they got the contract this spring, is they ordered all the water supplies, because there are some fittings that have been really hard to get,” Eichem said. “So they wanted to make sure they had all the supplies prior to starting.”
The first phase, Vine from Fourth to Sixth will start Aug. 15 with the demolition of Vine St. In October, the crews will move over and start demolition of Chestnut, also from Fourth to Sixth.
The crews will work to keep the streets accessible as much possible, Eichem said. But when it's not possible, residents will have alley access.
