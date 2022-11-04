Wamego's sales tax is up 13 percent for the city and seven percent for the county, City Manager Stacie Eichem reported at the Nov. 1 commission meeting.
According to Commissioner Bill Ditto, the steady rise in sales tax is an indication of retail health in the community.
“It’s very meaningful to the quality of life that the city can provide,” he said.
CID Scenic Ridge Division
The city commission opened a public hearing to discuss the Scenic Ridge Development. As there were no objections or discussions from the audience, the public hearing was closed.
After the hearing, the commission approved Ordinance 1781 setting the Community Improvement District for the development.
Fall Fireworks Continue
The Wamego Pryo Crew, known for it's 4th of July show, requested permission to continue fireworks during the playoff games for this year’s football season.
Per city ordinance, fireworks are only permitted from July 1-5, so any time outside of that requires city approval.
The commissioners approved waiving the ordinance to allow the Pyro Crew to shoot fireworks off at the beginning of playoff games this football season.
Porches on Poplar
Jessa Voos, the director of Wamego’s Chamber of Commerce, reported Porches On Poplar.
The event made its debut on Oct. 23.
Voos thanked the city council for allowing the Chamber of Commerce the opportunity to host a brand new event. There were 15 food and beverage vendors involved and the Chamber sold 110 tickets, raising a total of $2,400 for the Downtown Mural Fund.
“We are excited about these results, especially with this being our first year,” said Voos. “We received lots of positive feedback from attendees who really enjoyed the local feel of the event. We also received positive feedback from the vendors and the hosts.”
Voos also said a participant offered to become a sponsor for Porches On Poplar next year, should the event continue.
Health Insurance
At this time of the year, the city receives renewal numbers for Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Eichem recommended the renewal with Blue Cross Blue Shield and said that it is a great benefit for employees, with affordable health insurance rates. The percentages paid by employees out of pocket are less than five percent.
The city commission approved the renewal.
Auditor
For the past several years, Wamego has worked with Russell Shipley to do the audit and Eichem recommended accepting the audit engagement letter from Shipley, to work with him again. The commissioners approved the request.
Department Updates
The Wamego Fire department had a UTV donated from the Kansas Forestry Services and recently had it repaired. Eichem expressed gratitude to Kansas Forestry Services for their donation.
At the Aquatic Center, they are working on some issues with the indoor pool’s heater. A new heater has been ordered and should be delivered within 10 to 12 weeks. In the meantime, the existing heater is being repaired. The temperature to safely keep the indoor pool open is 86 degrees, anything 78 or lower and the pool must close. Patrons have been informed that the temperatures will be fluctuating and the pool needed to be closed for repairs this past week.
Project Updates
Eichem reports that all of the current projects are progressing well.
These include the Public Works Shop, which will be ready after Christmas.
Weekly meetings are held regarding the Library Project, and construction on the library building has begun. Its foundation will be dug out soon.
At the park, the pickleball and basketball court surfaces will be colored this week and as for the Street Project, Plum Street is actively being repaired.
Executive Session
The commission held a 10 minute executive session for attorney-client information.
