A letter regarding Kaw Valley Rd. from Wamego City Manager Stacie Eichem prompted a lengthy discussion among the commissioners at this week’s meeting.
County Administrator Chad Kinsley presented the board with the letter, explaining that the city was pursuing a grant for improvements on Kaw Valley Rd. and would like the county to participate in the road improvement project.
According to Kinsley, Eichem estimates the improvements along Kaw Valley Rd. from Hwy 24 to Say Rd. to cost approximately $6 million, and is requesting a response from the county by Jan. 17 on its willingness to participate. “If the county is interested, there would be a 12.5 percent commitment … so a $750,000 contribution from us,” explained Kinsley.
All three commissioners were reluctant to commit to any type of contribution without further details on the project.
“I’m not interested in paying without them taking on the right-of-way,” said Commissioner Dee McKee. “It’s too fast to say yes to this. I can write a letter of support for it, but the conditions (of taking the right-of-way) ought to be on it if we take it on.”
“What are contributing to?” Commissioner Pat Weixelman asked rhetorically. “Bring it in one week and you want an answer the next week? And we don’t even have any drawings or conceptual anything. What are we paying for? What are they asking we be a partnering in?”
Commissioner Greg Riat also had a lot of unanswered questions. “My confusion on this is why are we doing the whole road?” He asked. I know there is a school there, and there are people in the county that use it. I don’t know what $750,000 buys. I’d (be willing to) visit with them sometime about it as a commission, but I don’t see how we can do anything right now.”
Ultimately, all three commissioners agreed to submit a letter in support of the city pursuing the grant for the road but stopped short of promising any financial commitment to the project.
Bird Flu
The mystery illness killing birds throughout the county has finally been identified as HPAI, or Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. There is no treatment for HPAI.
Liz Parthemer, County Health Department Assistant Director, informed county commissioners of the finding at Monday’s meeting.
Parthemer emphasized that while avian influenza is rarely a risk to humans, care should be taken while handling and cleaning wild birds so as not to spread the illness to domestic flocks. Hunters should wear gloves and wash hands and arms thoroughly when dressing birds. More information in HPAI can be found on the Kansas Department of Agriculture website.
Department Updates
Register of Deeds Betty Abitz and County Treasurer Lisa Wright both gave brief department updates to the commissioners.
Abitz reported nearly 1,200 deeds were recorded in 2022. There were 4,296 documents recorded for mortgages totaling $324,888,812.00. “It was a good year,” said Abitz.
Wright informed the commissioners the treasurer’s office completed the year end work in four days. “This is the best we’ve done in years,” said Wright, commending the staff. “I think we all worked very well together.”
Reorganization
The commissioners meeting concluded by reorganizing the board for 2023. Having been recently re-elected, McKee was sworn in for four more years of service as a county commissioner. Weixelman was reappointed as Chair, and McKee will serve as Vice-Chair. The Times of Pottawatomie County was designated as the official county newspaper.
