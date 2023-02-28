Pottawatomie County Economic Development Corporation began a fund raising campaign “Advance Pottawatomie” in 2015 which asked for business partners to pledge over a four-year period.

The funds are used for various purposes, including working with the Greater Manhattan Economic Partnership to help area businesses. PCEDC has also been involved in expanding the industrial park. The city commission approved to support Advance Pottawatomie, for $10,000 a year for four years. This begins with the 2023 budget, and because it is on cash basis, it was amended to include a clause that this monetary contribution is based on the city’s budgetary availability and renewable on the approval of the city attorney.