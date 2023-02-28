Pottawatomie County Economic Development Corporation began a fund raising campaign “Advance Pottawatomie” in 2015 which asked for business partners to pledge over a four-year period.
The funds are used for various purposes, including working with the Greater Manhattan Economic Partnership to help area businesses. PCEDC has also been involved in expanding the industrial park. The city commission approved to support Advance Pottawatomie, for $10,000 a year for four years. This begins with the 2023 budget, and because it is on cash basis, it was amended to include a clause that this monetary contribution is based on the city’s budgetary availability and renewable on the approval of the city attorney.
It was also announced that the PCEDC will be looking for a new executive director, as Jack Allston is retiring at the end of September.
Airport Grants
Governor Laura Kelly has recently announced grants for airports across the state of Kansas. The City of Wamego has received two grants. The first, for $66,500, will go towards doing phase two of the airport planning, allowing the city to plan for future airport projects, including new hangars. The second, for $468,000 will go towards reconstructing the taxiway and the gateway of the airport.
Recreation Shirts
The commission accepted a bid from Country Graphics for Recreation shirts. Six proposals were received, with the lowest price from Country Graphics, which is owned by and located in, the Flower Mill. Country Graphics prices include an annual fee of $50, with shirts being $6.50.
Temporary Financing
The city was passed a resolution for temporary financing for two projects.
The first allows the city to go out for financing the Scenic Ridge specials and the second is for the city street project in town.
The street project ended up at a cost of $14 million, though it began at $7.5 million. During the latest work session, there was a plan made to take cash over the next four years in order to make those payments but due to public ordinance, the city manager asked to include $4 million of temporary financing.
Though they are two different projects, this was passed all together in one resolution instead of separately to save fees. The commissioners accepted the plan for the temporary financing.
Scenic Ridge
City Manager Stacie Eichem presented a letter
of recommendation from Schwab Eaton recommending Bayer Construction for the Scenic Ridge project. Bayer presented a bid of $3,320,030.
Bayer is already working on the street project, so Eichem ensured the two projects will not conflict.
Bayer will be finishing up the street project in August in time to work on Scenic Ridge. Seeing that there was no conflict between the two projects, the city approved the infrastructure bid from Bayer Construction, for $3,320,030.
Official Newspaper
Because the city’s official newspaper, The Wamego Times, has changed its name to The Times, Pottawatomie County, statute requires an immediate ordinance stating the name of the paper the city is using. This resolution to state that the city’s official newspaper is now called The Times, Pottawatomie County was passed.
Vision Wamego 2023
The city is continuing to work on Vision Wamego 2023.
Fourteen people were appointed to the Steering Committee – Lanny Bosse, Nancy Burton, Chris Eichman, Dwight Faulkner, Tom Fulmer, Casie Hartwich, Brady Herman, Jaimee Hoobler, Chris Hupe, Darin Miller, Bryan Newell, Bart Stewart, and Lance White.
These members were recommended by Eichem, Alston and Jessa Peterson of the Chamber of Commerce.
Project Updates
The library is continuing to progress on the annex. As work continues on the library’s basement, community volunteers have taken some books and brought them to the basement of city hall and several other locations around town.
Crews have begun moving into the new city shop.
There has been construction on Columbian Road, a three-week project to put in a new water line, connecting the loop for better water pressure. Once that is complete, the new traffic light project on the intersection of Highway 24 and Columbian Road will begin.
Plum Street is also progressing, and it is expected to be completed by May.
Department Updates
The Parks Department worked all day last Tuesday on the Recreation Complex, in preparation for high school baseball and softball seasons. The Aquatic Center has returned to its former schedule, opening at 6 a.m.
Upcoming Events
The Employee Appreciation Dinner is March 17.
Community Day In The Park will take place on Sunday March 26. More information will be available soon.
