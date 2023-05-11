The Wamego Community Foundation continued its 24 year tradition Wednesday evening by awarding in excess of 50 scholarships with a total value of more than $30,000 at the annual banquet.
“This is truly an impressive group,” said Jon Pachta, member of the WCF Board of Directors, in his opening remarks. “As I look around I see a lot of folks that I know and we are glad we can honor those students.
“Also,” he continued, “we'd like to honor the parents and educators who helped this group accomplish so much with their guidance of love and support that has really enabled these young adults to accomplish what they have and to excel in both school in their community.”
Pachta also thanked the scholarship donors, table sponsors and others who helped make the event possible.
Brian Howells, administrator of the Wamego Health Center, was the keynote speaker.
“I'm thrilled to be able to recognize all of you here today,” he said. “There is just so much about this community, what this community is, what the Community Foundation is all about, making Wamego a better place to be. And what better thing can we do as a community, than to honor our scholarship winners?
“I hope you can appreciate the unique traits that each one of you has, that someone saw the things that you have done over the last 18 years and said yes, you are somebody we want to support going forward and hopefully you will do just amazing, amazing things,” he continued.
Howells told the group the reason Wamego takes the time and resources is because of potential.
“For some of us more seasoned veterans in life, our potential is kind of limited,” he said. “We are on a path. But for you folks here, who are scholarship winners tonight, your potential is unlimited. There are so many different ways you can go in your life and that is wide open.
“There was a great philosopher, Charlie Brown,” Howells went on. “Charlie Brown said that the greatest burden in life is to have great potential. And while young Charlie, with his yellow and black striped shirt, may have been a little cynical, it is true, it is a burden. But it's also a gift. It's a gift that you guys have this amazing potential to do so many different things that you want in your life.”
Howells then challenged the students not to let others limit their potential.
“There will be people that will come into your life and they will say 'No, you can't'. I would ask you to ignore those folks. Because you have so much ahead of you. So many things you can do, that we don't want your potential to be limited.”
After Howells' presentation was the presentation of scholarships. Two new ones were added to the list and awarded this year.
The Kyler Alderson Memorial Scholarship was established by the Alderson family in memory of Kyler Alderson and in celebration of the reverence he had for life, family and friends, for the outdoors and for the Colorado Mountains. Raised in Wamego, Kyler graduated from Wamego High School in 2015 and was heavily involved in athletics and received a variety of all-state and district awards and honors, particularly football. Following high school, he graduated from MATC's Electric Power and Distribution Program
Kyler's passing resulted from a work-related accident and his family and friends have observed Kyler would be particularly delighted to know this scholarship has been established in his name.
Cody Reeves, Wamego High School, is the first recipient of the Kyler Alderson Memorial Scholarship.
The David E. Mize Memorial Scholarship was established by his family and friends to honor David's reverence for life, family and friends. After graduation from Wamego High School in 1990, David volunteered for AmeriCorps and later joined the U.S. Border Patrol. Upon becoming an Immigration and Customs (ICE) Agent and graduating from the Federal Law Enforcement Center in March of 2007, his law enforcement career took him on many special assignments throughout the United States and abroad. Family and friends have observed David's life-long dedication to giving back to his community and his service given to various civic organizations.
The Mize family noted, in remembering the love and time he cherished with friends and family before his passing in 2021, David would have been particularly humbled to know that a scholarship had been created in his name.
Trista Hoobler, Wamego High School, is the first recipient of the David E. Mize Memorial Scholarship.
The previously established scholarships were awarded to:
• Bank of the Flint Hills Employee Donor Advised Scholarship – Colin Donahue, Madison Tilley, Rebekah Jones, WHS; Carter Wilkins, RCHS; Andrew Grutsch, WAB; Abby Pearl, SMHS; Madelyn McCracken, MHS; Parker Stilwell, WCHS; Jenna Thompson, RHS; Quinlan Seeberger, Home School.
• Mark Bettencourt Memorial Scholarship – Samantha Kagdis, WHS.
• Jeff Birney (Fox) Memorial Scholarship – Hayden Oviatt, WHS.
• Harold Fechter Memorial Scholarship – Jonathan Cutting, WHS.
• James E. Ebert Construction and Mechanics Scholarship – Kaleb Winter, WHS.
• Kenneth “Pete” and Dorothy Ebert Memorial Scholarship – Carter Wilkins, RCHS.
• John Lee Eichman Vocational School Scholarship – Kaleb Winter, WHS.
• Sue Eichman Education Fund Scholarship – Dalton Smithson, WHS.
• Wilfred “Ike” Eichman Scholarship – Alec Hupe, WHS.
• David Hartwich Scholarship – Allie Blume, WHS; Alexander Thiemann, RCHS.
• Helm Sister Memorial Scholarship – Jessi Ebert, WHS.
• Gus Hildebrand Memorial Scholarship – Elliekate Kruse, WHS; Gracie Schadegg, RCHS.
• Hilliard Family Memorial Scholarship –Keauna Meyer, WHS.
• Kenneth E. Hitch Memorial Fund Scholarship – Kirby McKee, WHS.
• Byron Lee Jacobson Memorial Scholarship – Samantha Kagdis, WHS.
• KBS Constructors Inc. Scholarship – Alec Hupe, WHS.
• John Lawless Memorial Scholarship – Hayden Oviatt, WHS.
• LeRoy Miller Scholarship & Roberta Miller Scholarship – Elyse Louderback, WHS; Pyper Paddock, WHS.
• Sean Andrew Neel Scholarship – Lily Moss, WHS.
• Robert and Edna Mae Peddicord Scholarship – Emily Matthews, WHS.
• Pickering Award – WHS valedictorian/salutatorian TBD.
• Freda Pitney Scholarship – Chase Cottam, WHS.
• R-Tech Tool and Machine Scholarship – Maya Gallagher, WHS.
• John Randle Wamego Fallen Firefighter Memorial Scholarship – Ashten Pierson, WHS.
• Riley Construction Company, Inc. Scholarship – Alexander Thiemann, RCHS.
• Rebecca Sester Memorial Scholarship – Emily Matthews, WHS.
• Teresa and Ruth Siebert Memorial Scholarship – Sarah Jones, WHS.
• Times/Smoke Signal Scholarship – Austin Meyer, WHS.
• Wamego Community Foundation Scholarships – Jessi Ebert, WHS; Lily Moss, WHS.
• Wamego Fire Department Family Scholarship – Mason Herzog, WHS.
• Wamego Health Center Scholarships – Emma Erickson, WHS; Kiera Payton, WHS; Rebekah Stuhlsatz, WAB; Devan Christensen, RCHS.
• Wamego High School Alumni Scholarship – Sarah Jones, WHS; Taryn Hall, WHS.
• Wamego High School Class of 1968 Scholarship – Dalton Smithson, WHS.
• Sarah Katherine Watt Education Fund Scholarship – Kayla McAdam, WHS.
• Norris and Penny Wilka Scholarship – Noah Gray, WHS.
• C.R. and Cindy Worthing Vocational Scholarship Fund – Avrie Wilson.
Key: WHS, Wamego High School; RCHS, Rock Creek High School; WAB, Wabaunsee High School; SMHS, St. Marys High School; MHS, Manhattan High School; WCHS, White City High School; RHS, Rossville High School.
