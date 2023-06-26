Tegan Kreider, Wamego Area Chamber of Commerce, had two requests at the July 20 city commission meeting.
The first dealt with OZtoberfest. Kreider asked for street closings for the festival – Ash from 5th to 6th streets and Lincoln Ave. from 4th to 6th streets.
She explained the OZtoberfest Committee was shortening the festival area by a block.
“OZtoberfest needs some help and the OZtoberfest Committee is requesting some changes to make it more successful, hoping to bring in more tourists, making it more community-involved,” said Kreider. In the past years, they observed that Oztoberfest looked quite empty when it was spread out farther along Lincoln Ave. According to Kreider, having everything in one smaller area will make it feel more like a festival. The commissioners approved street closures.
The second request dealt with the Second Annual Porches on Poplar.
Its debut last fall was a success and there were a few tweaks to be made for an even better experience. Per feedback, patrons were asking if they could take their one ounce wine or beer samples off the private property to the tables with their food samples, but alcohol was not permitted beyond the properties serving it. There were also some concerns about how crowded some of those porches were last year, meanwhile the tables were barely used.
“It wasn’t like a beer garden, it was more like a stroll,” said Eichem, who attended last year. “You’re taking it and strolling to the next house.” The commission agreed to use wristbands to verify patrons over the age of 21.
Proceeds from Porches On Poplar will go towards the Chamber’s mural fund.
Audit Presentation
The commissioners were presented with the audit management letter by the city clerk, Shanda Jahnke, to sign before the auditor, Russell Shipley gave his presentation. Shipley then proceeded to discuss the 2022 audit for the City of Wamego. The city received a high modified opinion from the county, the highest an auditor can give.
Overall, the city is in good financial standing and had a good audit for 2022. The commission approved the audit report. Eichem commended the city clerk, and the city treasurer, Leslie Dugan, for their work on finding grant opportunities, managing payrolls, and financial responsibility that made a good audit possible.
Drug Testing Contract
The commission approved renewing the contract with UCI, which provides drug testing for new employees, as well as random drug testing. The administrative fee is $200. At $60 per employee, that covers all the random tests throughout the year, and it’s an $85 test for individuals who are newly hired.
“It’s a good thing, going towards our drug-free workplaces. It’s definitely needed and we haven’t had any issues with this company. It works well,” said Eichem.
Project Updates
The “Quad” Street Project construction is expected to begin in mid-August on Vine Street. Three months after that, construction will begin on Chestnut Street, on the blocks from 4th Street to 6th Street. The first two blocks on Vine and Chestnut are expected to be completed by June 2024 and in August, they will proceed to do construction on the 6th through 8th Street blocks on Vine Street and Chestnut Street. Construction on the cross streets depend on the storm drainage. Several more trees will also need to be removed.
There was a change order for the now-completed Plum Street Project. It is a decrease of $24,630. The commissioners accepted the credit of $24,630 for the Plum Street Project.
Airport Grants
Previously, the commission discussed finding grants to fund renovations to the airport. A representative from Olsson recently presented some grant options to the city manager. The first is a planning grant for $66,500, with the city’s portion being $35,000. This will cover the new comprehensive plan for the airport. The second grant is for $468,000 with the city’s portion being $52,000, which will help fund building the new apron and taxiway. The city approved accepting both of these grants.
Department Updates
The public works director, Casey Frisbee, celebrated 23 years working for the City of Wamego.
Eichem also reported that a recent KDHE wastewater plant inspection went well. The wastewater plant is clean and functioning as it should.
The Street and Parks Department are making preparations for the Fourth of July.
There are three openings in the Police Department and one job opening in the Street Department.
