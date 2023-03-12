WFD.jpg
Buy Now

Wamego Assistant Fire Chief Jim Kennedy, fifth from left, poses with members of the department at last Tuesday's city commission meeting. He announced his retirement after 23 years of service.

 Emma Loura The Times

The Wamego City Commission last Tuesday approved several improvements and upgrades to the Columbian Theatre building.

City Manager Stacie Eichem, along with the Columbian Theatre's Board of Directors and Executive Director Clint Stueve, have been looking at needed repairs and renovation.