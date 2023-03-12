The Wamego City Commission last Tuesday approved several improvements and upgrades to the Columbian Theatre building.
City Manager Stacie Eichem, along with the Columbian Theatre's Board of Directors and Executive Director Clint Stueve, have been looking at needed repairs and renovation.
“As a city-owned building, we want to maintain it and keep it well,” said Eichem.
The board also prepared a list of short-term items they would like to see improved in the building. Some of these, such as securing a brass railing and vacuuming and shampooing the chairs, were done in the past month by city maintenance.
The rest fell under the renovation request, which was priced out at $13,801. This includes refinishing the wooden ledges by the balcony, replacing the plates on the balcony doors, and lots of repainting. Some areas of the theater that need a fresh coat of paint are the fire escape doors, the elevator frames, the stage, and bathroom walls.
There was also a suggestion to install a water fountain, but this will have to wait for another project. Also, there is a chandelier that hasn’t been working. Before spending $2,000 to have it repaired, city maintenance staff will look to see whether it simply needs a few light bulbs replaced.
Renovations will be done by BHS Construction, a company that has previously worked on the theater.
A larger project is in the works, and Eichem will bring that to the commission at a later date.
Water Line
The waterline project along Columbian Rd. is expected to be completed next week. Work will move to 4th Street, between Poplar Street and Walnut Street. Those two intersections will be open but everything in between will be closed on the north side of 4th Street. There will not be west-bound traffic on 4th Street between those two blocks but the street will be open for east-bound traffic.
A detour will be in place for three weeks. A map of this detour will be available on the city’s website.
Digger Truck
The city commission earlier approved the purchase of a digger truck from Altec, for $260,074.
There is an option to add on some parts to upgrade the chassis on the truck for a surcharge of $7,100, making the new price $267,174.
Casey Frisbee, the public works director, recommended going forward with the additional purchase and the commission approved his request.
Library Project
There were several change orders to the library project.
First, there were three amendments made to the Olsson agreement. The were part of the proposed agreement, but removed because the city was working with Olsson. So, BBN billed the work separately.
The commission approved putting those back into the contract.
There were six different change orders through Icon Construction. Three of them are the alternates. The one on the stone is at a point where it needs an answer. The alternates for the windows and the partition that divides the basement building can wait.
Before hearing the details for the change orders, the commissioners were shown a copy of the financial agreement. At the start, the city was committing to pay $1.5 million for the project and the library was committing $1.5 million and currently, without those pending change orders, the project is at $2,917,984. The library has $55,000 in cushion in case the price goes over the $3 million due to change orders. It was also discussed what items to cut from the project if it goes over the $3 million mark.
The fourth change order, at the cost of $10,552, is for waterproofing between the library building and Iron Clad. Seeing that it is necessary work and recommended by both the city manager and the public works director, the commission approved work.
Change order eight is for a decorative light for the stairway, at the price of $4,034. However, the library does not see this one as necessary. The commissioners agreed to decline change order eight. For the store-front and windows of the old section of the library, for $35,208. A decision must be made on this by the end of April. It is the recommendation of the city manager and the library to wait on it. No action was taken. Change order ten was to cut limestone on the north and west sides of the building, for $43,223. The building is currently supposed to have an EIFS siding. Eichem recommended declining this change order as well. Change order 11 is for the partition separating the large room downstairs, at the cost of 20,499. Eichem does not recommend including it right now due to the budget. The commission approved change order 12 which is to fix a serious design flaw. By some architectural oversight, the elevator placement was designed in the way of the door going from the old library to the new extension. They will need to rebuild and reinforce that area. It will cost $2,787.
Kennedy Retirement
After 23 years of service, Assistant Fire Chief Jim Kennedy has retired. Mayor Tim Beem handed Kennedy a retirement plaque at Tuesday’s meeting after the Wamego Fire Department gave him a fond farewell. Shane Geddery will take the position.
Year End Transfers
The commission approved a transfer of $500,000 from the General Fund to the Capital Improvement Reserve Fund. This money will be allocated towards the street project. This transfer will leave the General Fund at a balance of $2,180,870.
KMEA Board Of Directors
The commission reappointed Frisbee and Eichem to the KMEA Board of Directors.
Grant Updates
Eichem told the commission there are two airport grants applications out, but have yet to hear back about the three base grants that went out last year.
Eichem is currently working with Olsson on some Connecting Links grants. Because of the Connecting Link grants for Highways 99 and 24, the city receives about $35,000 a year from the state. The Connecting Links Program also has money the city can apply for, which can hopefully cover the cost to completely reconstruct the road from Valley Street to the bridge and the overlay from 8th Street to Highway 24. Those kinds of grants are only five percent participation. The city treasurer, Leslie Dugan, is also searching for police department and fire department grants which will go towards uniforms.
Department Updates
The Recreation Department has a new director, Maggie Strait, who has begun part-time and will be on full-time starting in June.
Other recreation staff have been working on the baseball fields and the parks department has been helping them to prepare for baseball season.
The Aquatic Center is back to opening the indoor pool at 6 a.m. The Aquatic Department is also in the process of hiring lifeguards in preparation for summer.
The police department will see two new officers graduating from the Police Academy next Friday.
