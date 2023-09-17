Voices of the Wind People, an outdoor drama, will be performed at the Neosho Riverwalk Amphitheater in Council Grove, Kansas, on September 15 and 16. The production, written by Ron Parks, provides a historically accurate snapshot of what it was like when the Native American and Euro-American cultures collided in Council Grove on the Santa Fe Trail. Sharon Haun, Pageant Organizer, said, “The performance will take you back in time to the mid-1850s and give you a front-row seat to hear both sides of the story between Chief Allegawaho, the Kanza (Kaw) Chief, and Seth Hays, Council Grove’s first Euro-American resident.” This drama was first produced 29 years ago and is
typically performed every two years.
The production of Voices of the Wind People is accomplished completely by volunteer staff and performers. Approximately 30 members of the Kaw Nation will travel to Council Grove to portray their ancestors in the pageant. They will enact village scenes and perform dramatic roles and traditional dances. The story is told in alternating perspectives – the side of the Kaw and the side of the townspeople of Council Grove. The Kaw story is narrated by Chief Allegawaho, and the Council Grove side is told by Seth Hays.
Voices is a multimedia presentation depicting a series of live-action scenes of both Council Grove citizens and Kaw tribal members. The production incorporates historic photos, images of the prairie landscape, and video images. There are also scenes of a pack train, wagon train, stagecoach, riders on horseback, tepees, and the campfire of a Kanza village.
The 2023 performances will be on Friday, September 15, and Saturday, September 16, beginning at 8:00 PM both nights. There will also be pre-show entertainment beginning at 7:15 PM. Bring blankets or something soft to sit on, as the seating in the amphitheater is made of limestone.
Tickets are $15.00 for adults and $5.00 for children K-12. Tickets for Voices of the Wind People can be purchased online or at the gate before each performance. To purchase online, visit the website www.councilgrove.com/voices. Tickets bought online include a small service fee. Ticket sales are non-refundable, including cancellations due to weather. For further information, call 620.767.5413, visit the website, email voicesotwp@gmail.com or search for Voices of the Wind People on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.