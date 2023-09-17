Voices of the Wind People, an outdoor drama, will be performed at the Neosho Riverwalk Amphitheater in Council Grove, Kansas, on September 15 and 16. The production, written by Ron Parks, provides a historically accurate snapshot of what it was like when the Native American and Euro-American cultures collided in Council Grove on the Santa Fe Trail. Sharon Haun, Pageant Organizer, said, “The performance will take you back in time to the mid-1850s and give you a front-row seat to hear both sides of the story between Chief Allegawaho, the Kanza (Kaw) Chief, and Seth Hays, Council Grove’s first Euro-American resident.” This drama was first produced 29 years ago and is

typically performed every two years.