vintage tulip.jpg
Buy Now

Melissa Hannah is the owner of Wamego's new store, Vintage Tulip.

 Annie Wolfe The Times

As the name implies, Vintage Tulip owner Melissa Hannah loves tulips. “The tulip is my favorite flower,” she says indicating the logo on her store sign. “We come here quite a bit for the festivals, and Wamego reminds me of the town I grew up in right outside of Fayetteville.”

Not only does the North Carolina native love tulips, but she loves all things vintage. Melissa and her husband Richard began collecting vintage treasurers when Richard was stationed at Fort Campbell in Tennessee. It was there that Vintage Tulip was born. The business began with a love for refinishing furniture. Melissa and Richard enjoyed finding treasurers at auctions, fixing them up, and turning them around for a profit.