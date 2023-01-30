As the name implies, Vintage Tulip owner Melissa Hannah loves tulips. “The tulip is my favorite flower,” she says indicating the logo on her store sign. “We come here quite a bit for the festivals, and Wamego reminds me of the town I grew up in right outside of Fayetteville.”
Not only does the North Carolina native love tulips, but she loves all things vintage. Melissa and her husband Richard began collecting vintage treasurers when Richard was stationed at Fort Campbell in Tennessee. It was there that Vintage Tulip was born. The business began with a love for refinishing furniture. Melissa and Richard enjoyed finding treasurers at auctions, fixing them up, and turning them around for a profit.
When the couple was stationed at Fort Riley almost nine years ago, the business became a way for Melissa to earn money and stay at home with her then newborn son. She began selling items out of Eclectic Charm in Manhattan seven years ago, and also has a booth there.
“We love doing it so much, and we have so much stuff,” explains Melissa. With a thriving business in Manhattan and plenty of inventory, the Hannahs knew it was time to expand. Melissa knew Wamego was where she wanted to be.
Along with vintage furniture, housewares, and trinkets, Melissa features resale items from her home state. Goat milk lotions, candles, purses made from army tents, and gourmet peanuts are a few of the North Carolina items she sells. “I don’t care what anyone says, North Carolina has the best peanuts,” insists Melissa.
A distracting feature is the stacks of vintage record albums along one wall. “I’m a huge album person,” says Melissa of the vinyl treasures. “I bought a storage unit full of records and I’m still going through it all.” A vintage record player sits behind the cash register.
The vintage treasurers at Vintage Tulip stir up memories, and new items spark curiosity. There is something intriguing around every corner.
The Vintage Tulip is located at 300 Lincoln Avenue, next to CR Tire. It is open Thursday and Friday from 10-3, Saturday 10-6, and Sunday 12-5. Melissa often shares inventory updates on her Vintage Tulip Facebook page, and more information can be found at www.shopvintagetulip.com.
Healthy Forages, Healthy Beef Cattle will be the focus of an educational program sponsored by K-State Research and Extension – Pottawatomie, Riley, and Marshall Counties on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 5:30-9:00 pm, at the Westmoreland Elementary Gym, 205 S 4 th St, Westmoreland,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.