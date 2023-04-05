Maple Hill Elementary School will close at the end of this school year as a result of action taken at a special meeting March 27 by the USD 329, Wabaunsee, Board of Education.
Board President Justin Frank moved to close Maple Hill Elementary School at the end of the 2022-23 academic year and transfer the enrollment to Alma Elementary School. Board member Don Frank seconded. Motion carried 6-0.
Frank then moved that, to unify the district under one banner, the name of Alma Elementary School be changed to Wabaunsee Elementary School, beginning on July 1, 2023. Board member Callie Meinhardt seconded. Motion carried 6-0.
Frank moved that the district modify the 2022-23 school calendar for elementary students as recommended by Dr. Troy Pitsch, superintendent of schools. Board member Jerome Hess seconded. Motion carried 6-0.
Frank moved that the MHES Pre-K program be relocated to the WJHS campus modular for the 2023-24 school year, as recommended by Dr. Troy Pitsch, superintendent of schools. Callie Meinhardt seconded. Motion carried 6-0.
Board Vice President Tony Conrad moved to approve employment as submitted: Employment: Chris Cassell – Facilities Support Member. Callie Meinhardt seconded. Motion carried 6-0.
