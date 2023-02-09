Bus 20230208_Admin-Regan-Alma-KS-CSB_017.jpg

Alma Mayor Maurice Baker speaking in front of an electric school bus. EPA Administrator Michael Regan in the background. 

 Courtesy Photo Environmental Protection Agency

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan last Wednesday visited Wabaunsee USD 329 School District in Alma to celebrate the delivery of the state’s first all-electric school buses and mark the historic investment in America under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Regan, joined by students, school officials, and community leaders, highlighted how initiatives like EPA’s Clean School Bus (CSB) Program are delivering environmental and economic benefits. During the visit, Administrator Regan also announced a new pledge from electric utility partners to support efforts to electrify the nation’s school bus fleet.