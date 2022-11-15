The USD 323 Board of Education took a moment at its Monday meeting to recognize the high school girls volleyball team, many of whom were in attendance. RCHS Activities Director Darwyn Thomlinson thanked head coach Alli Snapp for doing a great job. According to Thomlinson, the team finished with a record of 23-12, winning their first sub-state title since 2008.
Coach Snapp addressed the group, whom she felt were deserving of the recognition.
“This group is made up of some of the best people I’ve ever coached, “Snapp said. “They work hard and they are just good people. It was a fun season.”
Audit Report
A representative from Sink Gordon & Associates attended the meeting to present their findings from the audit year ending June 30, 2021. He stated that they found “Nothing that concerned us” in the audit. There were no material weaknesses in the federal program materials, but he did note a weakness in internal control in the financial material, related to the fact that USD 323 does not have the staff to separate out duties sufficiently.
Rock Creek Junior/High School
Thomlinson informed the board on happenings at RCHS, including the recent high school musical production of “Into the Woods.”
He also highlighted the impressive football season that saw the Mustangs finish in the top eight in the state, and Kyra Nippert who competed in the state cross country championship. Nippert, a junior, finished 28th with a time of 21:55.37.
Rock Creek Middle School
Principal Rachel Buessing began her report by updating the board on enrollment numbers. According to Buessing, RCMS boasts 100+ students per grade level, with a total enrollment of 427.
She also highlighted RCMS clubs, for which she said the kids continue to show excitement.
Finally, Buessing talked about the many activities going on at her building, including the Veterans Day ceremony, the school newspaper, parent teacher conferences, and PTO events. The PTO has been busy with trivia night, a virtual pumpkin carving contest, and the annual auction.
St. George Elementary
St. George Principal Megan Umscheid also reported on her enrollment, which remains steady around 400.
Umscheid also touched on several celebrations, including the third-grade music concert and the Veterans Day Program organized by school counselor Kathleen Paulman.
“There is a lot going on at St. George,” she noted, “which is exciting because it gives kids an opportunity to celebrate and come together as a learning community and for parents to get involved as well...we always like to see parents in the building.”
Westmoreland Elementary
Westmoreland Elementary Scott Harshbarger celebrated red ribbon week in late October, which included some dress up days and activities. The theme of the week was “Young people making good decisions.”
Harshbarger also talked about the annual Halloween parade that took place on the 31st.
“It’s just a neat small town community thing,” Harshbarger said. “The weather was perfect, kids got dressed up and went downtown, and the merchants came out in a big way to participate.”
Finally, Harshbarger noted parent teacher conferences which boasted 100% attendance.
“I’m always amazed by our teachers,” he said. “The depth of information they provide at these conferences is impressive. I’m very proud of our team and the work they do.”
