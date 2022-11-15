The USD 323 Board of Education took a moment at its Monday meeting to recognize the high school girls volleyball team, many of whom were in attendance. RCHS Activities Director Darwyn Thomlinson thanked head coach Alli Snapp for doing a great job. According to Thomlinson, the team finished with a record of 23-12, winning their first sub-state title since 2008.

Coach Snapp addressed the group, whom she felt were deserving of the recognition.