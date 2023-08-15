Tucker Peddicord from Lighthouse Construction Guidance LLC attended the Aug. 14 USD 323 Board of Education meeting — hosted by Westmoreland Elementary — to review his contract for services. Peddicord previously worked for McCown Gordon, and had a hand in the last bond project at Rock Creek.
Superintendent Joan Simoneau described Lighthouse’s services as “long term strategic facilities planning.”
“We want to avoid the ‘knee-jerk reaction’ to our facility needs,” Simoneau said. “What do we want Rock Creek to look like in five years, ten years, 15 years? We really want to be more proactive than reactive.”
School Resource Officer
Rock Creek SRO Officer Christian Torres attended the meeting to answer any questions or address concerns from the board. Torres explained that he sees his role as building relationships with parents, staff, and students, adding that “sometimes a kid needs someone else to go to besides a teacher or administrator.” Torres is involved in many aspects of the district, including being a member of the Crisis Team, Security Team, and various other roles.
Rock Creek High School
Rock Creek Activities Director Darwyn Thomlinson shared that the RCHS track team earned second place in a national competition, after winning first at state. He also informed the board about House Bill 2030, which was folded into Senate Bill 113, that authorizes “nonpublic school students” who meet eligibility requirements to participate in any KSHSAA-sanctioned events.” This bill will make it possible for students who attend home-school or private school to participate in activities at their local public school.
Rock Creek Middle School
RCMS Principal Rachel Buessing updated the board on staffing in her building. After hiring three para-educators, she feels they are in a good position in that area. She told the board that middle school enrollment now sits at 435, which includes 23 new students. She also took a moment to thank those involved for a successful Back to School Barbecue last week.
Westmoreland Elementary
Principal Scott Harshbarger was eager to lead the board on a tour of his building. The building sports new carpet, fencing, and an updated security camera system.
Beecher and Rifle Church Annual Homecoming – Sunday, Aug. 27 at Beecher Bible and Rifle Church, 31624 Chapel St. Wabaunsee. Church service will start at 9:45 A.M. followed by a potluck luncheon at noon. Meat will be provided. After fellowship and lunch, we will have a program in the church…
Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting -- Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the PWRL Onaga Branch Library, 313 Leonard Street, Onaga Kansas at 5:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.