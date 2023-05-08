At the May regular meeting Monday night, the USD 323 School Board was treated to a report by Activities Director Darwyn Thomlinson packed full of celebrations for Rock Creek student achievements.
The high school Forensics team captured the second-place trophy at state again this year at the 4A level.
The Journalism team earned accolades at the KSPA State Festival, including Mycah Shultz—4th Editorial Cartoon; Yanci Spiller—2nd Video Sports Promo; Taylor Glenn—1st Infograph Design, and Austin Van Meter finished 2nd in Sports Action Photography, 2nd in Yearbook Sports Writing, and 1st in Sports Feature Photography.
The high school boys 4X100 team broke a state record last week, and Ambree Portelli tied a state record in girl’s high jump.
Thomlinson also informed the board that he has been researching the possibility of starting a golf team at Rock Creek. The biggest hurdle currently is that there is not a course nearby. Thomlinson said he planned to continue to look into options to make the dream a reality.
St. George Elementary
Principal Megan Umscheid reported that the projected enrollment for the incoming kindergarten class sits at 49, while the first-grade class will be pushing 90. She also expressed her pride in her students for working hard on state assessments and Fastbridge screening. She announced some upcoming events including Move-up Day, Play Day, Talent Show, and field trips.
Westmoreland Elementary
Scott Harshbarger, principal, said his report was similar to Mrs. Umscheid’s and added a note of appreciation for his school’s PTO which is organizing a plethora of activities for Teacher Appreciation Week. Harshbarger also gave a shout out to Edie Jenson, music teacher, for all her work to make the Fine Arts Show a success.
“They really put on a great show,” Harshbarger said. “It was a beautiful day, lots of families showed up, it had a great family feel.”
Assistant Cross-Country Coach
The board approved a new position to be created at the middle school. They will begin looking for an assistant cross-country coach to help out with the middle school cross-country team.
