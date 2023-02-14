The USD 323 School board honored several individual achievements at it’s Feb. 13 regular meeting.
Rock Creek senior Ethan Burgess was recognized for his performance on the football field this fall, which earned him a place in the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl. Jacob Steeves and Cooper Bittle were celebrated for their fourth-place finish at the State Debate competition. And finally, Ann Kenworthy, 7th grade Language Arts teacher, was honored for being named a Horizon award recipient. The Kansas Horizon Award Program, sponsored by the Kansas State Department of Education, identifies and recognizes novice teachers who represent excellent teaching in the elementary and secondary classrooms across the state.
Rock Creek High School
Rock Creek High School Principal Eric Koppes shared that the open school counselor position has been filled, and he is thrilled with the quality of the candidate who was hired. He added that his building is currently looking for an English teacher. Even with the added teacher, Koppes stated that the building will be at full capacity and will not be able to offer any English electives. He shared that he would like to get to a position where they could start offering those again.
Koppes went on to update the board on a visit from 40+ teachers from Brazil which was coordinated through Kansas State University. The teachers got to walk through the building and observe a typical day at Rock Creek. According to Koppes, the teachers were “in awe” of the resources at Rock Creek.
The Rock Creek High School Scholars bowl became repeat state champions on Feb. 11. They defeated Mulvane 55-25 in the title match.
Rock Creek Middle School
Rachel Buessing, Rock Creek Middle School principal, told the board her school recently honored their school counselor, Mr. Trent, for National School Counseling Week. This included hourly serenades by several eighth grade students.
Buessing also mentioned that the middle school scholars bowl team had their first meet on Feb. 13 in Abilene. The seventh-grade team placed fourth while the eighth-grade team finished third.
Track is just around the corner, and Buessing expressed that she estimates 150 athletes will go out. There are currently two head coach positions and three assistant coach positions, but Buessing asked the board to approve adding another assistant coaching position to help with the large number of participants.
St. George Elementary
St. George Principal Megan Umscheid expressed gratitude for her custodial staff. All three positions are filled, and the building is looking clean and organized.
St. George is still in search of paraprofessionals and food service workers. Additionally, Umscheid advocated for hiring a second reading interventionist, citing FastBridge scores that indicate a need.
Westmoreland Elementary
Scott Harshbarger, Westmoreland Elementary principal, gave a shout out to Coach Jim Johnston’s Leadership Students.
“It’s great to see high school kids like Ethan Burgess come in,” Harshbarger stated. “And you wouldn’t believe what it means to my little guys. They look up to those high school kids. Jim (Johnston) does a great job with his students, and they are the type of kids you want to have around the little ones.”
