The USD 323 School board honored several individual achievements at it’s Feb. 13 regular meeting.

Rock Creek senior Ethan Burgess was recognized for his performance on the football field this fall, which earned him a place in the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl. Jacob Steeves and Cooper Bittle were celebrated for their fourth-place finish at the State Debate competition. And finally, Ann Kenworthy, 7th grade Language Arts teacher, was honored for being named a Horizon award recipient. The Kansas Horizon Award Program, sponsored by the Kansas State Department of Education, identifies and recognizes novice teachers who represent excellent teaching in the elementary and secondary classrooms across the state.