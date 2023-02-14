The USD 321, Kaw Valley, Board of Education on Monday approved the district setting up its own transportation department.
Superintendent Kerry Lacock told told the board he will send out a survey to the bus drivers soon, to gather input.
There are three companies the district can use to obtain buses – International, Thomas, and Blue Bird. The superintendent recommended going with the company Thomas Buses, because they are a vendor through the state of Kansas, so they have state pricing. Additionally, when the buses need to be serviced, Thomas has a location in Bonner Springs, so it is the closest. Transportation directors have also recommended Thomas buses because they are airtight so dust doesn’t get inside the vehicle when driving up dirt roads.
Lacock was also considering getting 14-passenger vans for smaller teams, like cross-country, wrestling, tennis, or volleyball. These can easily be driven by coaches without needing to worry about CDL licensing. With two 14 passenger vans, two more buses, as well as keeping the older buses as spares, the schools will be well prepared.
An increase in workman’s compensation is expected, because bus drivers are at higher risk on the road but it’s only a few employees. Other school staff have expressed interest in learning to drive school buses for activity trips. As for service and repair, it will be a combination of subcontracting and having the maintenance staff help. They have already been working on fixing up a “bus barn” facility.
RHS Softball Coach
There is a position open at Rossville High School for another softball coach. With over thirty-five students and a full junior varsity schedule, they hope the position will be filled soon. The superintendent prefers having a coach per ten kids, especially if the sport involves clubs or bats. This opening will be posted at the school.
District Calendar
The 2023-2024 calendar’s first draft is still in need of some corrections on the June days as well as the school holidays. According to Lacock, school may not be back in session after the next Christmas break until Jan. 8 or 9. It will be a two week long break, but there will be two consecutive four-day weekends due to professional development meetings happening on the first two Mondays. Spring break is set by the Board of Regents. In the spring semester, there will be a four-day week and then a four-day weekend after Good Friday and Easter Monday. After these tweaks are made, there will be a calendar committee meeting, where it will be reviewed.
RHS Annex
The school district is still trying to schedule a meeting with the architect and have him on-site to discuss the annex for Rossville High School. It has been pushed back yet another week, until the architect is available. However, the teachers have been informed via a video conference recently. A document was shared by the superintendent about setting up a contract for the full construction plans. This will be the next step, once this has been revised.
USD 321.com
The new district website, usd321.com, is now up and running. The Kaw Valley and USD 321 websites are now combined, and despite some initial technical difficulties it is now working fine. Parents have given positive feedback about the school’s app. As for paying fees online, that still needs some improvement.
District Repairs
The school board also discussed possibly making some repairs to the parking lot in Rossville some time in the future, as well as the drainage issues of the St Mary’s school parking lots. The last time new pavement was put in was eight years ago. “Re-doing these things has been discussed but if you go to Valley Falls, or Jeff West or Holton and see what they have, we’re way better than that,” said Lacock. However, this will have to wait until the price of concrete is more affordable.
Executive Session
The school board went on a five-minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel.
