Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of candidate profiles featuring local contested races. All candidates were given the opportunity to respond to a mailed questionnaire. Candidates were asked about their qualifications, why they were running, and the biggest issue facing their school district. They were also offered a “soapbox” opportunity which appears on our website at www.pottcotimes.com.
Elias Espinoza
Morgan Hansen
Adrienne Olejnik
Why did you file for this position?
We are blessed to have a great school district where students have quality and supportive teachers and staff. I ran for school board four years ago to continue the positive atmosphere and commitment to a public education for every child in our district.
I made Rossville my home 17 years ago, and my husband, Neil, and I are raising our family here. We have sent our daughters to Rossville schools since kindergarten, and they are thriving in our school system.
What experience would you bring to the School Board?
We are doing so many things well in our district that set us apart. The prioritization of offering 3- and 4-year-old preschool is something our community should be incredibly proud of, and we continue that support in K-12 with responsive and robust special education, individual plans of study, and a range of clubs and team sports.
Many school boards across Kansas and the U.S. aren’t working well together today. USD 321 is different. Our Board of Education is collaborative, thoughtful, proactive, and makes decisions as a team. I am asking for the community to vote for me to protect and prioritize this leadership approach.
In my time on the school board, I’ve been a strong advocate not only for our students but also for our teachers, support staff, and administration. They have had incredibly difficult jobs these past several years, and I am so proud of their resilience, kindness, and motivation to stay in the educational field and continue serving our community. One of the reasons they stay in USD 321 is because they have a board and administration that supports them.
In your opinion, what is the biggest issue facing the Kaw Valley Unified School District?
One of our biggest challenges is adapting to the pace of change. Educators and school board members have to stay on top of the needs of students today—and the needs of students decades later. Our academic curriculum needs to create a strong foundation so that every kid from USD 321 is prepared to be a fully contributing member of our country as an adult.
"Soapbox" Statement
My expertise is in finance, legislative policy, and governance/compliance. I am the Vice President of Kansas Action for Children, a nonprofit nonpartisan policy advocacy organization working to make Kansas the best state to raise and be a child. I graduated from Washburn University with a BBA in Finance and Management, and I’ve previously served as the Rossville library director and on the Rossville City Council. My current positions include the school board and President of the Rossville Community Foundation. The Rossville community – and the broader area including St. Marys, Delia, Emmett, and Valencia – is home. I ask for your support and your vote on November 7th. Please reach out to me if you have questions or suggestions about the USD 321 school board.
