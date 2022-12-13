The USD 321 school district received four Kansans Can Star Awards from the Kansas Department of Education, Superintendent Kerry Lacock announced at Monday's Board of Education meeting.
The first award was a silver star for graduation rate.
Lacock said the district was close to getting gold star recognition. He wants the schools to be at a 95 percent graduation rate, and it had been at 95 percent up until 2020 but the Awards are determined by a five-year average. This is the first year when moving all classes online in 2020 has affected the graduation rate, because some students never returned.
Kindergarten Readiness went from a copper star to a bronze star. A bronze star was once again received for post-secondary success.
“We are getting really close to being gold this year,” Laycock said. “The problem is we had two or three years where we had lots of graduates who went straight into the workforce. I think that’s success because they went out and immediately got jobs out of high school, but it doesn’t meet the state’s criteria.
“We are bronze but our numbers are the highest they have ever been for this year,” he continued.
The school district also won its first award for social and emotional growth, another bronze star. In order to qualify for a higher star, they will need to report a seven-year plan, beginning from middle school. Up until a year ago, USD 321 had not been informed on how to report progress in that area.
Lacock hopes to move these achievements up and aims to have USD 321 earn gold star awards in the future.
Student Wellness
The board discussed the student wellness dashboard, which is a 100 point scale based on calculations and averages to measure factors outside of academics that may create obstacles in learning.
The scores indicated that the overall wellness for this week was 84.6 and 84.1 for the year so far.
The Student Engagement score has been lower in this school year so far, but that is because spring sports and second semester activities have not yet been accounted for.
The district’s attendance has also been lower, with a 61 percent score, due to an outbreak of influenza A. The concern for students is high for the week if they miss half a day of school, which is 10 percent of a week’s attendance. The discipline score has been high, with the majority of students on good behavior.
“It has given us a lot of room for discussion with the administration team,” said Lacock.
Family Engagement
The grade schools are beginning a family engagement project, trying to engage students and their families outside of the school day for improved academic achievement. The project is voluntary but students are encouraged to participate with their parents. There is a bingo card of various grade-specific activities, academics, life skills, as well as family fun. Some of these activities include writing a letter, reading a book to an adult, exercising for 15 minutes, and cooking dinner with family. Children can earn prizes for filling it out.
Capital Outlay
The architect will soon begin drawing out plans for the new special services, agriculture, art, and wood shop building at Rossville High.
There was one initial design option, to have a bay that both the art and wood shop classes can use for bigger projects. The old building will be in place until the new one is ready to move into before it is torn down to make room for more parking space.
Lacock will be setting up some meetings to discuss these plans further. He asked permission to have the architects start the plans. This was approved by the school board.
