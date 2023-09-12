The Kaw Valley USD 321 Board of Education met Monday and approved the fiscal year 2024 budget, including a local option budget percent at 33 percent.
In Superintendent’s report, the district accepted a donation from the Kevin Dick Memorial fund for $375. The donation is to be spent on anti-chocking devices for the district. The goal is to have one for every class and every bus.
Enrollment numbers for the district are 1,119, which is about 8 less than last year. The per pupil Weighting will be up as free and reduced monies will increase. The exact numbers are not known yet since the count date for the state is not done until Sept. 20th .
The district has been searching for a nurse practitioner, or doctor to help the district by writing scripts and offering advice for about $2,000. It gives the school nurses the ability to get scripts for Strep tests, administer EpiPens, and dispense medicine. The district would need to pick up liability insurance.
The board is creating an open enrollment template for a look at baseline enrollment numbers and class sizes. There is a lot of information still to be gleaned through. The general idea of the Open Enrollment Policy is that students can apply for admission to any school, no matter what district boundary they live in.
At this point, USD 321 is accepting of most student transfers. However, the district doesn’t want to let the student numbers get so high that they can’t absorb any extra students coming in. The board feels they need time to go over the document, and get more feedback from KASB, before they have more discussions about it. The goal is to have a policy ready by November.
In board questions, Board member Jody Mitchell raised concerns about the condition of the light poles at the tracks of both high schools. The district is taking budgetary numbers, not bids, to see what the cost to replace might be. The general information is it would take about $550,000 to fix both sites.
The superintendent will get more information about purchasing on lease and pricing.
Board member Kim Gillum expressed concern about the safety issues and indicated that it needed to be a priority as the poles have reached the end of their life cycle. The goal would be to have them replaced between the end of football season and the beginning of track.
In the transportation report, the district is still in need of extra bus drivers. There was discussion on possibly reaching out to retired peoples, coaches and others who might be interested in driving to events, and not necessarily routes. Some parents and daycare’s would like exceptions for their children to ride the buses from daycare to school but with only seven route drivers, there is not enough manpower or buses. The board complimented Russel and Shannon of the transportation department for their work on the transition and new route system.
In Capital Outlay Report, exterior lights for track at St. Mary have been purchased. The lights stay at 20% until they sense motion then they turn on. They are very bright and will improve safety and security.
WTC won the bid to install cameras at the elementary schools on both sides of the district. The board approved the purchasing of the grade school cameras that include a $15,000 grant to help offset the cost.
The district is looking at the cost of vape detectors. In a bid for 13 units per high school, would be about $65,000. The district is waiting on two more bids to come back.
