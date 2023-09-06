Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of candidate profiles featuring local contested races. All candidates were given the opportunity to respond to a mailed questionnaire. Candidates were asked about their qualifications, why they were running, and the biggest issue facing their school district. They were also offered a “soapbox” opportunity which appears on our website at www.pottcotimes.com.
Matthew Childs
Why did you file for this position?
I would like to advocate for parents, students, teachers, and the entire community in the vitally important field of education.
What experience do you bring the School Board?
I hope I bring, above all, humility, common sense, and a desire to serve the community in challenging times, qualities I have acquired over three decades of experience in leadership, administrative, and teaching roles in the Navy and in K-12 and post-secondary schools.
In your opinion, what is the biggest issue facing Kaw Valley Unified School District?
The biggest issue facing us may yet be unknown; we need agile leaders in place to confront whatever challenges manifest themselves. I see the school board as representing parents of the community in making decisions about curriculum and programs, representing the students by ensuring their wellbeing and education, representing the teachers by providing just pay and benefits while prioritizing and encouraging authentic teaching over trendy ideology, and representing the entire community in making decisions about how to spend taxpayer money. The board needs to tend to all those internal priorities while maintaining an awareness of external cultural pressures that may seek to undermine parental rights, student safety, proven curriculum, and community values. Specific internal priorities are recruitment and retention of quality personnel in faculty and support positions in order to achieve excellence in the academic mission while acting as good stewards of public funds. Of course, it is difficult to know what the exact priorities should be without being on the board—though the minutes over the last two years suggest personnel matters are of great importance. Specifically, I will defend the rights of our children to a safe and healthy learning environment even if it requires resisting, for example, unconstitutional, or simply, unreasonable “mandates.” I would also like to see a critical assessment of the efficacy and use of technology in schools.
Soapbox Statement
We are in a culture war which is increasingly threatening the welfare of children especially. I am unapologetically on the “conservative” or traditional side of this war. Along with many like-minded parents, I am morally obligated to defend our children from physical and moral harm insofar as I can. I believe the good, the true, and the beautiful are knowable and eminently available to us in all the best that has been handed down to us through the ages in the Western culture of which we are a part, and that we should immerse our children in these concepts and values so we can remain a cohesive society in pursuit of true individual and collective happiness.
Jodi Porter
Why did you file for this position?
Ultimately, I filed for the USD 321 At Large position due to the current member stepping down. I feel like we have a good, strong Board that makes well thought out decisions so I didn’t want to run against anyone necessarily. I just waited for a spot that I was eligible for to open up. I saw the struggles our Board had in making decisions during Covid with the unique situation where we have schools in two different counties that had different requirements. That further sparked my interest in becoming a Board member to formally be able to give my input on school-related issues & be an advocate for the policies that are ultimately put into place.
What experience do you bring the School Board?
My husband & I have been members of the Rossville community for 24+ years & have raised our two daughters in the 321 district. Jalyn graduated from Rossville in 2018, attended Washburn University & is currently an RN at Stormont Vail in the ER & Kinley is a senior at RHS with plans to further her education at Fort Hays State University to become an elementary teacher. Both girls were very active in many activities the school offered so I have experience in a lot of different aspects of not only classroom activities but extra-curricular organizations. We have many friends in & those with kids in USD 321 whether they are teachers, students or faculty so I have a direct interest in our schools & doing what’s best for them even volunteering to help out in the kitchen during a Covid outbreak within the cooking staff. I have an Accounting degree & worked with Budgets for my 20 year career at Westar Energy (now Evergy) so naturally, I am also interested in school funding & the allocation of those funds within our district. I currently serve as Treasurer & am a Trustee at the Rossville Christian Church & am a member of the Rossville Community Foundation showing a genuine interest in our community.
In your opinion, what is the biggest issue facing Kaw Valley Unified School District?
Like many schools, recruiting & keeping excellent teachers is a big challenge. Keeping them motivated to stay at USD 321 is a big priority for me as I want all those looking for teaching positions to have a desire to come here.
Soapbox Statement
Another big issue I feel strongly about is allowing phones in the classrooms. A teacher having to fight for a student’s attention against a phone is unfair & not productive. Phones should be left in the student’s locker & could be allowed to check between classes & during lunch. Flex scheduling is another concern I have with the current classroom situation. Kids seem to have an abundance of free time which leads to absences.
