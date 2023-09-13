Editor’s Note: This is the second in a series of candidate profiles featuring local contested races. All candidates were given the opportunity to respond to a mailed questionnaire. Candidates were asked about their qualifications, why they were running, and the biggest issue facing their school district. They were also offered a “soapbox” opportunity which appears on our website at www.pottcotimes.com.
Ryan Hargitt
Why did you file for this position?
After the gentle persuasion of some current school board members, teachers, coaches and parents of the community, I have decided to file for the at large position for the USD 320 School Board. I believe a strong public education is one of the most important building blocks for a child and society. A school district is without a doubt the lifeblood of a community. And my experience from growing up in a rural community like ours is that the school district is quite possibly the most essential factor to the success of a community. I am highly invested in the success of our district and my two children who are current students.
What experience would you bring to the School Board?
I served on the USD 320 school board from 2015-2019. For every new school board member there is a learning curve that takes time, dedication, sacrifice and a willingness to listen and learn. I can hit the ground running because of my previous experience on the board. If elected I will once again be an accountable, dedicated, and willing member of the USD 320 school board. I am currently one of seven members of the leadership board of a residential homebuilding company. Once a week we collaborate to work through all the decisions it requires to run a company that has now built close to 1,000 homes. I have the skills and abilities it takes to be a part of a collaborative, successful school board that can help drive the success of USD 320.
In your opinion, what is the biggest issue facing Wamego Unified School District?
I believe the biggest issue facing the district right now is the recruitment and retainment of teachers. Teacher retainment in public education is a nation-wide issue that has been growing for years. After adjusting for inflation teacher pay has barely increased for the past 30 plus years. While at the same time the cost for a college education has nearly doubled. If elected I will do everything in my ability to work with the superintendent and administration to continue to take steps to change this pattern. At this time each school district is limited on the amount of money it can dedicate to teacher salaries. The state and local school boards must work together to find a way to support our teachers for the success of our children in the future.
"Soapbox" statement:
As a member of the Wamego community for the past 16 years I am very passionate about offering my time and energy to be a small part in our continued growth and success. Because the school district is the lifeblood of a prosperous community it requires the dedication of countless individuals in multiple roles to ensure its success. A healthy, collaborative, growth-minded board of education is essential to the success of a school district. The school board is responsible for creating strong ties to the stakeholders of the community. If elected I will do my best to be a positive sounding board for teachers and parents of the district. USD 320 is one of the largest employers in Wamego and also being one of the largest property owners in town. Therefore, a school board holds a great responsibility to the taxpayers to be a conscious steward of the allotted budget. In addition to many important funding requirements, like teacher salaries, the school board has to make sure they are allotting funds for the continued maintenance of all the facilities in the district. On the horizon for the district will be another bond issue. With my background in construction, I believe I can be a great asset to the district in the decisions that will need to be made to make a new bond a resounding success. I was fortunate to be a part of a very successful bond issue during my last term of service on the school board and that experience will add to my ability to assist with the next one. Thank you in advance for your support and your vote for the at-large position for the USD 320 Board of Education.
Jesse Rhoads
Why did you file for this position?
I decided to file for a position on the Wamego School Board for a few reasons. First of all, my children. My wife and I have three children currently in Wamego schools and the youngest still at home. We have been involved in the school district for the past 10 years and we will continue to be involved for many years ahead. I am running for school board to help ensure that Wamego schools will continue to provide an excellent educational experience for every child in our community, in order to do that we must have a clear vision with high expectations. That brings me to the next reason that I’m running for this position, because I’m excited to collaborate alongside the other school board members. I look forward to hearing diverse viewpoints with objectivity and encouraging others to avoid divisiveness or politicizing our school board.
What experience would you bring to the School Board?
I have experienced working with students, staff, parents, and community through opportunities such as PTO, site council, music boosters, and coaching youth sports. I think the most important aspect of the school board is communication, which includes actively listening when an issue comes up but also being proactive about reaching and empowering each stakeholder group. I want to ensure that these partners all recognize the importance of engaging with the school board, which will promote transparency and accountability. I have responsibility in my career for establishing and revising benchmarking standards. I believe this is a vital component for the school board, in order to be aware of the expectations set by those groups that are impacted by the work the board does.
In your opinion, what is the biggest issue facing Wamego Unified School District?
I believe the biggest issue facing our school district is the ability to recruit and retain high quality staff. We have some of the best teachers and paraprofessionals in the state, but do we have a plan to keep them? How do we encourage growth for these professionals in our school system? Do we have appropriate development, engagement, and support systems in place? And do we have a long-term plan to fill in the knowledge gaps created when staff retire? These are definitely huge concerns when it comes to maintaining the high-quality educational experience that we expect in Wamego. We must have a long-term vision to recruit, retain, and develop staff at all functional levels within our district.
"Soapbox" statement:
Another area that I am passionate about is encouraging community involvement within the school district. I would love to find ways to educate parents on what the school board does as well as other engagement opportunities like PTO and Site Council.
I believe our community is heavily involved with the successes of our schools, I would push for ways to foster the existing relationships as well as build new partnerships with local businesses and organizations.
I also believe in supporting the student voice along with parents, teachers, and community. I think it is crucial to reach all of these impacted groups prior to making important decisions. If you only listen to the few loudest voices, you may never get the most valuable insights.
