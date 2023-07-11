Superintendent Rob McKim told the USD 320 board Monday he would be notifying the county the district would be above the Revenue Neutral Rate (the amount of money spent this year) for the next school year.
“Remember,” he said. “The Revenue Neutral Rate is not mills or percents, it’s actual money. The money that comes in.”
He explained that if the district did not exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate, it would need to drop the mill levy by approximately six mills, because the property valuation in the county has gone up.
“By July 20, we have to tell the county if we will exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate,” he said. “Right now we plan to tell them we will exceed it. We will also give them a number based on the highest (estimate). We can always come down off of that, but you can’t raise it.”
Budget issues will be discussed at the August meeting.
“Although this is not a motion item, I agree we go to the county and say we’ll exceed it,” Board President Mike Billings said.
State Assessments
Assistant Superintendent Scott Meitler presented the buildings’ responses to the state assessments. This is a document that, by state law, must appear on the district website. Central Elementary was not included as those students do not take the assessments.
All of the schools listed “ensuring equal access for all students to tightly aligned core curriculum and making sure they had access to highly trained and qualified teachers.”
The district has added behavior to next year’s program.
“We continued to struggle with behavior concerns,” Meitler said. “Not just the intensity, but the frequency. Buses for example. We are hoping to curb some of those behaviors.”
Meitler also stressed part of the issue was helping students “understand the importance of taking the assessments”.
At the elementary level, he said it was easy. “They take it more seriously. By the time they are in high school, they don’t care if they pass it or how well they do. So, how do we incentive students to do their very best?”
McKim said the board would need to look at the impacts on the budget of these needs.
“Our goal is for test scores to rise,” he said. “We want all kids to be proficient at the three or four level. That’s high. Our goal is for every student to be at a three or four on state assessments.”
Out-of-District Students
McKim explained a new state law allows students to attend any school they wish.
“This is a new law for us,” he said, noting it was passed at the end of the 2022 legislative session and “cleaned up” this year.
He also noted once a district gets a student, that student is there until graduation. “There are a few exceptions,” he said, listing items such as grades, not a resident of Kansas, suspensions, parents put fraudulent information on the application, etc.
Essentially, if a school has the room, it must allow the students.
In order to determine space, the board must hold a public hearing to adopt a policy before January 2024. This will happen each year.
“That policy will determine the capacity for non-resident students,” McKim said. “The administration will put together the numbers.”
Strategic Plan
McKim told the board he would like to redo the district’s strategic plan.
“We have one,” he said, “but we don’t use it as the board or throughout the district as much as I would like. I would like to look at redoing it with the board, community and staff in the fall.”
The board was generally in favor of the idea. There was some discussion about waiting until the new members are seated in the spring.
“I think we need to start the process,” Billings said. “But it won’t be finalized until the new board is on. There is no way.”
Board member Claudia McAlister pointed out even if the candidates weren’t elected, they would still be part of the community.
McKim agreed.
“I think if we wait until January or February to start, we won’t have one until next year,” he said. “I’d like to have something to put in front of the new board. I’d also encourage people running for the board to be a part of the process.”
Policy Updates
The board passed on a first reading, policy changes recommended by the Kansas Association of School Boards. McKim noted most of these were procedural changes based on changes in Kansas law.
Those changes also included a policy that will prohibit a board member from “receiving compensation from the school district for the work and duties performed by such board members regardless of the provision of state law permitting such compensation.”
Capital Outlay
McKim presented a list of items for next year’s capital outlay budget, noting some of them really need to get going right away. High priority items include rain proofing the north gym wall at Central; heating boiler replacements, sanding and repainting the gym floor at West; auditorium lighting replacement at the high school; and a paint machine for the maintenance department.
He added some things such as secure entrances were not on this list, because they would be partially funded by a grant.
Business Curriculum
The board approved the presented business, computer and accounting curriculum for the high school and middle school. Two courses, Business Law and Accounting, will require textbooks.
Board Officers
Billings and Sheryl Wohler were re-elected to the president and vice president positions respectively for the 2023-2024 school year on a 5-0 vote. Wohler and Deb Long were absent.
KASB Representative
Bruce Coleman was reappointed as the district’s KASB representative.
